Has Jeff Gordon Lost the Itch to Return to NASCAR Unlike Jimmie Johnson?

Jimmie Johnson coming back to NASCAR last season was without a doubt a big win all around for the sport and the fans. But could Johnson’s comeback inspire his former partner in crime Jeff Gordon to also announce a sudden comeback?

This was a question that was posed to Gordon earlier this year. And as much as everyone would want Gordon to put on his race suit once again & compete on the highest level in NASCAR, the 4x Cup champion claimed his driving days are behind him.

“I don’t have any desire. I did a race last year in a sports car and I really liked it but I didn’t want to push myself that hard. I just wanted to go out and have fun,” Gordon said.

The former #24 driver claimed he has got to a point in his life where the grind of racecar driving has been replaced with other things. “Luckily I was able to do it in TV with FOX and now I’m in a role which I’m loving which is at Hendrick Motorsports,” Gordon added.

But with that said, Jeff Gordon remains in awe of Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR comeback.

Jeff Gordon wants Jimmie Johnson in NASCAR as much as possible

Speaking about Johnson’s second innings in NASCAR, Gordon claimed he admires “the heck out of” his former teammate. “It takes a commitment. You also the balls to go out there and try something so unique and different after you’ve had a full career,” he said.

“Usually, you see young guys do that but for Jimmie to do that, I think it shows you his commitment, his talent, his work ethic, and what makes him to me, one of the all time greats. I’m excited to see how it goes. “

Gordon added that from his standpoint, having someone like Jimmie Johnson back in NASCAR is great. And considering he has accomplished what he has in his driving career, one would want Johnson around “as much as possible”, Gordon emphasized.