“It Seems Like I Get Penalized for Trying”: Kyle Busch’s Frustrations Are Evident as Perennial Winless Streak Continues

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Mar 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kyle Busch hopes his 68-race winless streak – the longest of his NASCAR Cup career – comes to an end on Sunday at Kansas Speedway, once and for all.

The odds may be in Busch’s favor. He is a two-time Cup winner at the 1.5-mile oval in America’s heartland. But the Richard Childress Racing driver can’t help but wonder if he has a black cloud following him. He talked on Saturday about how misfortune almost always seems to end his hopes of once again reaching the Cup victory lane.

Busch, who turned 40 on May 2, had that chance last Sunday at Texas and, once again, finished 20th – marking the fifth time in 11 races that he’s finished 20th or worse. Needless to say, he was pretty disappointed about the result.

“Just totally bummed (about Texas),” Busch told Frontstretch.com on Saturday. “We worked all day and fought hard to get ourselves back up into position to have a shot to be able to go race for it.

“We restarted third, we were running third. It was like, ‘Ok, this is your moment, this is where you shine, this is where you get paid the big bucks. Go get it.’ And then, literally, two laps later I crashed.”

In fact, Busch had a similar instance last year at the Kansas Speedway. “The same thing happened here last year. You put yourself in those positions, you live for those moments of being able to go get it and get a win and boom, we’re in the wall, we’re crashed,” he quipped.

It’s frustrating enough that Busch keeps coming up short despite giving it his all. But having not one specific cause to fix must be making it feel even worse. He explained further, “I don’t know why or what. But I’ve been rewarded 230-plus times of being able to go get it and go get the win when it comes down to it. And now it seems like I get penalized for trying.”

Fans have been hoping for too long to see the ‘Wild Thing’ reach Victory Lane. For now, fans can only take solace in knowing it’s not for lack of effort — Kyle Busch is still pushing, still trying, and still believing.

