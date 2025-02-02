“Trusting God Gets You Places”: Chase Briscoe’s Gutsy Make-or-Break Post Before Achieving Stardom Wins Over Fans

Chase Briscoe is ready to take the helm of the Joe Gibbs Racing #19 Toyota Camry this weekend at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray. Although it was announced last year that Briscoe would succeed Martin Truex Jr. upon his retirement, the transition from Stewart-Haas Racing to Joe Gibbs Racing appears to be a profound moment for Briscoe, as reflected in his latest social media update.

Briscoe shared his emotions on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, posting a screenshot of a throwback post from 11 years ago. He reminisced on the time he moved to Charlotte, NC, with hopes of making it in NASCAR, despite having no concrete plans. He reflected:

“11 years ago today, kinda fitting that the new @NASCAR season starts today. Never in a million years did I think when I moved down that day that 11 years later I’d be starting my 5th cup season and driving for @JoeGibbsRacing.”

Fans, deeply moved by the realization of his dreams, offered heartfelt responses. One admirer commented, “Only God has the best intentions. Not only have you got a great spot in racing but now a sweet little family. Always proud of my guy!”

Reflecting on Briscoe’s earlier request in his post for prayers that, if it were meant to be, God would open doors and grant him opportunities, a fan remarked, “That’s true faith man. Trusting God gets you places!”

That’s a hell of a bet on yourself! That’s inspirational — Thomas (@nascarpapi) February 1, 2025

Another follower added, “The Lord opened some great doors for you since you moved down there! A great wife, 3 beautiful children, and now a ride in one of the best cars. Can’t wait to see how this season plays out for you.”

With these new opportunities, Briscoe is not only stepping into a new car but also adopting a new mindset, as he prepares to fill the shoes of Martin Truex Jr.

Christopher Bell on how Briscoe is finding JGR’s atmosphere different from his previous team

Established JGR driver Christopher Bell shared some insights in a conversation with Claire B Lang, indicating how Briscoe, the new #19 driver, might face some challenges at the team, which he will be able to overcome with time. He mentioned:

“It’s [the JGR team] filled with a ton of highly intellectual people that do a lot of studying about our sport, right? Our engineers, all the crew chiefs, like, there’s just a ton of attention to detail that has been normal to me. But you know, hearing from Chase, there are some things that aren’t normal to him. It’s a highly engineering-driven and data-driven company.”

It remains to be seen how Briscoe fits into the new organization as he prepares for the official start of the 2025 Cup Series regular season with the upcoming Daytona 500, a week after this Sunday’s exhibition-style Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray.