Jeff Gordon Compares Kyle Larson to Mario Andretti to Make “Best Ever” Argument for NASCAR Driver

Kyle Larson is undoubtedly one of the best race car drivers of the current NASCAR age. But how high would he rank on the all-time greatest motorsports drivers list? Jeff Gordon believes that he could very well be the best considering his Mario Andretti-like abilities to get into any car and win races in it.

Advertisement

Talking on the recent episode of Dale Jr. Download, Gordon heaped praise on the #5 Camaro driver, saying, “He [Mario Andretti] could get into anything and win, right? I think that’s the true sign of the best. I think Larson has shown that he can do the same thing.”

With wins in Rolex 24 Hours, sprint cars, and NASCAR already in his belt, Larson will have a solid shot at winning the Indy 500 this year. For all of the driver’s pursuits, several from the racing world have admired and respected him. Gordon said on Netflix’s Full Speed: “When you have people praising you for your talent you feel like you have to live up to that. He wants to be known as one of the greatest of all time.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DirtyMoMedia/status/1758235486756204969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mario Andretti is the only driver in the history of motorsports to win the Daytona 500, the Indy 500, and a Formula 1 world championship. Being compared to the likes of the legend will only add fuel to the already burning drive in Larson’s heart. Coming out on top of the Hendrick1100 challenge in 2024 will be a massive step for him towards living up to Gordon’s comparisons.

Jeff Gordon admits that Kyle Larson is a better driver than he ever was

Gordon is widely regarded as one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers. With 4 Cup Series titles to his name and worldwide fame, he currently serves the sport as the Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. Though many might not readily accept this take of his, he did mention back in October that he was glad he didn’t have to compete alongside Larson for he would have given him a tough time winning races.

Asked if he thought Larson was a better driver, he said, “Yes. I’m glad I didn’t have to race him. I got my butt kicked by one guy at Hendrick Motorsports as my teammate, I didn’t need to have two of them.” Gordon’s tall words came after Larson’s win at Las Vegas. He continued to express that he hugely admired the driver’s work ethic and that there wasn’t a lot more that he could be doing for Hendrick Motorsports that he already wasn’t.