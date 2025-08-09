Corey Heim Matches 2024 Win Total With Sixth Victory of 2025—Is He Ready for a NASCAR Promotion?

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey Heim is introduced before the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025. | Image credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corey Heim needs a better agent. After all, how else can you explain how one of the most talented young drivers in NASCAR today, a 23-year-old who has won 17 races in 81 starts (an incredible nearly 21 percent winning percentage) — including six wins last season and six more already this season — a guy who finished third in 2023, second last year and has had a stranglehold on first place this year, with the likelihood that he’ll with the Truck Series championship, is still stuck in a truck?

Advertisement

If any Xfinity Series team that’s looking for a driver for next year is reading this, quick, get on the phone and call Truck Series team owner David Gilliland and ask him to put Corey on the line.

This kid is good, too good, to keep driving a pick-up truck. He needs to take a big jump towards eventually getting to the Cup Series, and that means an almost immediate promotion to the Xfinity ranks.

Heim won his sixth race of the season, and fourth on a road course, in Friday’s Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. He held off a hard-charging Daniel Hemric and tied his own personal record of six wins from last season.

“I feel like we had a lot of them get away from us this year by cautions or whatever, but I felt like we had one go our way and had some more opportunities to finish off,” Heim told Frontstretch.com.

Wait a minute: the same guy who leads the series, who already has six wins and with eight more races still left on the schedule, he felt like “a lot of them (got) away from us”?

With eight races still to go, Heim has a legitimate chance to tie or possibly even break Ron Hornaday’s single-season Trucks win record of 11, set in 1998 when Hornaday drove for the late Dale Earnhardt.

Now do you see why Heim needs a better agent? He’s on a mission to win the championship, and it’s looking like nothing will stop him. He’s very reminiscent of a young Kyle Busch when he started his NASCAR career in a Truck.

Whoops, wait a minute: the same Kyle Busch finished last in Friday’s Truck race. Okay, so maybe his best years are behind him.

But there’s no question that Heim’s best years are still ahead of him. He just needs to find a better agent to get him a big Xfinity Series contract.

Maybe even jump straight to Cup next season? Sure, there’d be a learning curve, but Heim has certainly learned a lot in his Truck Series tenure that he can apply to either the Xfinity or Cup Series, especially how to win races.

Where does Heim go from here?

To slightly paraphrase the biggest hit of his career from that great old school rapper, M.C. Hammer, “It’s Heim-er Time!”