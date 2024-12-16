“Trying to Give Back to the Community”: Cole Custer Brings Christmas Cheer After Hurricane Helene Havoc in NC

It has been three months since Hurricane Helene affected parts of Western North Carolina. Many people and businesses are still far from standing back on their feet, but holiday cheer has set in at Chimney Rock thanks to the community’s intervention. Among those retrieving the region’s soul was NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer.

Advertisement

The driver made the nearly two-hour trip from Charlotte to offer the suffering people smiles and some infectious holiday cheer. He told the press, “Just trying to put some smiles on some faces really is the biggest thing. Bring the show car up here. I know our team is trying to give back to the community just any way we can help is huge.” Stefan Parsons also joined Custer as the two drivers aimed to lift spirits.

Eye opening the work that @CityServeHQ is doing. It was great to see the local businesses and residents of Chimney Rock get together today. Go support their community pic.twitter.com/X1OMRf1zfi — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) December 14, 2024

Custer added that being able to do something that would bring a smile to people’s faces meant a lot to him. He expressed his surprise at a hurricane impacting North Carolina in such a severe fashion.

It was his first time visiting Chimney Rock and he must have left his heart feeling fuller than when he came in. Parsons joined him in relaying a similar line of thought.

He said, “Being a proud North Carolinian and seeing a lot of other proud North Carolinians that are not far from me in Charlotte banding together and doing this has been really special.” The 26-year-old drove for Alpha Prime Racing (Xfinity Series), Henderson Motorsports (Truck Series), and Niece Motorsports (Truck Series) this season.

Truly appreciative of @CityServeHQ for what they have done in Chimney Rock. Make sure to support Western NC, these businesses need your support! pic.twitter.com/IFmcmZ7Dc6 — Stefan Parsons (@StefanParsons_) December 14, 2024

The resolve that the business owners and residents of Chimney Rock have displayed in rebuilding their community is hugely admirable, especially considering people who lost everything from houses to food and clothes. It is the spirit that keeps them wanting to regain the lost glory. Shari Cummings, the owner of Hickory Nut, is one of those who suffered the most.

She told the press, “Everything I’m wearing was donated. We lost 100%. Even shirts from other owners. This is from April’s boutique. She actually gave me a shirt to wear because I have no clothes. My socks, was all donated from church groups and everything else.” Nearly every business in the area remains shut to date, hoping to reopen soon.

Many who reside in Chimney Rock revealed that progress has been quick since the hurricane hit, but there is still a long way to go. NASCAR continues proving that it will be supporting the community in every way it can through representatives like Custer and Parsons.