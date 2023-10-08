“Trying to Work Through a Lot”: Kyle Larson Gives Update on His Non-NASCAR Venture

Not many drivers on the current NASCAR grid can outgun the competition in both asphalt and dirt surfaces. But Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson could be considered the omnipresent multiclass racing prodigy, reminiscent of Tony Stewart. Additionally, Larson owns a sprint car racing series along with his brother-in-law and World of Outlaws driver, Brad Sweet.

Recently while speaking at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the race, the Hendrick Motorsports driver shared his experience with the first High Limit Racing season as well as his outlook for the future.

Kyle Larson speaks about his experiences owning a racing series

While speaking with the members of the press ahead of the all-important playoff race, Larson was quizzed by a reporter, inquiring about the future plans regarding his co-owned sprint car racing series, High Limit Racing.

He responded, “The series is going good this year. We have learnt a lot for sure and we had a lot of teams, had a lot of fans that’s all gone well. I think it’s all gone better than we thought it would. Obviously, we talked about stuff that, maybe doing for next year, but still just trying to work through a lot of things.”

Although, he also mentioned, “We are still not really close to anything, but at least we know what we have is successful and easy to operate. We’ll continue to do that if we wanted to.”

Kyle Larson shares his choice of track in the Southeast to consider for his racing series

Later on, the reporter further asked Larson if there was one track he could pick for the High Limit Racing Series next year, which one would it be? He responded, “I don’t know, I’m not sure. I think when you look at the safety side of things, a lot of tracks out here for sprint cars would need some improvments with catch fences and stuff.”

He added, “I really don’t know and I haven’t raced to many of them. Frontier would be great but I would hate to flip over the wall in three and fall 80 ft to the ground.”

Larson also mentioned that there were quite a few good tracks in the southeast, but they lacked sprint car fans around this part of the country.