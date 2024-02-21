HomeSearch

“Exactly What the Sport Needed”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. On the Biggest Game-Changer for NASCAR

Srijan Mandal
|Published

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shoots Down Narrative of NASCAR Championship Drivers Being Soft This Year

Dale Earnhardt Jr. enjoyed his return to Daytona International Speedway, but don’t expect this week’s test to lead to anything bigger for the retired racer. Dtb Dale Jr

Over the years NASCAR was dying to get some exposure among the younger demographic to expand its reach. But after having tried so many things the results never helped broaden the fanbase. This was the case until NASCAR collaborated with Netflix to release their Drive to Survive style sports docuseries, NASCAR Full Speed. Explaining why this has been a game-changer for the sport as a whole, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his take during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Junior mentioned, “I think that this series is exactly what the sport needed. We want to introduce our sport to as many people as possible, especially a much younger audience. This is a great opportunity with Netflix to do that. They did a great job showing who these drivers are.”

“There’s two things that I think is critical for fans to know that what they do behind the wheel is hard to do. Only they can do it right? The other thing I think is that they are real people. They are human beings and they have real lives and real challenges in life. We kinda get to see them being these gladiators but also at home handle the same challenges we all handle everyday,” he added.

Junior went on to appreciate the fact that all of the drivers featured on the show allowed that level of access both into their professional and personal lives. Even though getting that may have been a “hard ask” it was something that the drivers were happy to share.

How was NASCAR’s new Netflix docuseries?

The documentary focused on the playoffs instead of the entire season. This in turn helped new audiences grasp the sport much more easily and also created the conditions to produce an exhilarating storyline. Drivers such as Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney among others provided access to the camera crew allowing them to share their personal lives. Additionally, Hamlin constantly displaying his villain persona also helped create a solid interest heading into the first episode.

Sure the overall format does follow the standards set by Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive, but it isn’t exactly a copy-paste either. The series is able to sell NASCAR as an exciting sport that would help bring in a new fanbase. But it’s hard to quantify its immediate impact.

Even Formula 1 had to wait a few seasons before witnessing a sudden influx of fans that flooded the popularity of the sport to an all-time high. But definitely, this new method of marketing the sport should yield success and bring in fans that the sport desperately needs.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Analyst at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and several more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car racing from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal