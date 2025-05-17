mobile app bar

Mark Martin Hails “Underrated” Kurt Busch in Light of Kyle Larson Crashing Again in the Lead-Up to the Indy 500 

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

Former NASCAR series driver Mark Martin is introduced before the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

Feb 26, 2023; Fontana, California, USA; Former NASCAR series driver Mark Martin is introduced before the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When Mark Martin speaks, people – particularly in NASCAR – listen.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer would like to see Kurt Busch join him as a Hall inductee. Busch is considered a strong favorite to be chosen for the NASCAR Hall when it announces the three drivers that will make up the Class of 2026.

Speaking on X, Martin made his thoughts about Busch crystal clear: Busch deserves to be in the NASCAR Hall. 

“I think we all forget how hard it is to drive a @IndyCar FAST. I think what @KurtBusch did is extremely under appreciated. Kurt was spectacular. His talent is underrated.”

Martin’s endorsement of Busch was particularly poignant in that Busch attempted to do “The Double” of motorsports, racing in IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500 in the morning and early afternoon, and then doubling up by racing the same evening in NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600.

Busch finished sixth and won Rookie of the Year Honors in the 500, but mechanical issues in the 600 prematurely ended his bid to complete both halves of The Double.

Another reason why Martin may have been so complimentary about Busch’s bid at The Double is that Kyle Larson, who is making a second straight attempt at the Memorial Day weekend doubleheader, wrecked during practice Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Arrow McLaren team was quickly able to repair the relatively minor damage fairly quickly and Larson went back on track for a final 30 minutes of practice in preparation for Saturday’s Indy 500 qualifying session.

It was Larson’s second wreck in the last two weeks, also crashing on April 24.

“Obviously it’s tricky. I spun,” Larson told Associated Press. “I don’t know. Kind of caught off guard a little bit there, but I think we’ll be fine. I tend to get over things pretty quickly. I know I spun but my balance felt pretty close to being good.”

Going back to Mark Martin, several followers on social media agreed with Martin’s analysis about Busch. Matt Conrad agreed with Martin 100%. Kurt had the right approach and attitude and did it well. As a 50 year Indy attendee and huge fan…he impressed me.” 

Added Tim Wilson, “Kurt went everywhere and did well…multiple teams, multiple types of racing! Talented dude!” 

Daniel Soto added: “Kurt was really underrated. He always out performed the equipment he was in.”

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One.

