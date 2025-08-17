Tyler Reddick ‘Thanks’ Daniel Suarez After Richmond Wreck Caps Nightmare Outing for 23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick could have confirmed his playoff berth at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. But after a wreck caused by Daniel Suarez combined with Austin Dillon’s victory, it remains possible that he could still be eliminated from the postseason.

Reddick admitted the dire situation and thanked Suarez for putting him there in his post-race interview. Reasonably enough, he wasn’t holding himself back on sarcasm.

He said, “I thought I had a feeling that was what was going to happen. I was just hoping that, you know, more respect was going to be given. But yeah, I mean, he went in there, he moved the No. 54. I don’t know if he meant for it to wreck me, but nonetheless, I feel like time and time again, you know, Daniel’s done that type of thing.”

Here’s the incident where Ty Gibbs was nudged into Tyler Reddick by Daniel Suarez, which sent Reddick spinning out to bring out the caution mid-pit sequence: pic.twitter.com/uEfcdPjCRX — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) August 17, 2025

Reddick had been strong at Richmond and led a quarter of the first 160 laps of the race. But his fate changed on Lap 182. Suarez got into the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE of Ty Gibbs, and the contact sent Gibbs into Reddick’s car. Reddick spun from the impact and hit the SAFER barrier.

Reddick added, “It’s pretty much the worst-case scenario for us when you have a Camry as fast as ours. You need to score the points… So yeah, all in all, it was pretty much the worst-case scenario. Yeah, we can thank Daniel Suarez for that.”

Speaking to the press, Suarez expressed that he felt bad for Reddick and stressed that he hadn’t done anything intentionally. He also explained that the last thing he wanted to do was to wreck Reddick without any reason.

Bubba Wallace misses out on scoring crucial points

Reddick’s teammate, Bubba Wallace, won the Brickyard 400 last month to secure his playoff spot. On Saturday, he had the chance to build on the momentum he gained and secure crucial playoff points. He was having a dominant race and had led 123 laps when a disastrous pit stop ruined his night in Stage 2.

The left-front tire of his car wasn’t secured properly, and it rolled off as he left the pit stall. The mistake ended any hope he had of securing victory, but it also influenced a show of camaraderie among Team Toyota.

Chase Briscoe’s crew came to Wallace’s aid, grabbed the loose tire, and fitted it onto his car to send him back into the race. Wallace ultimately finished the race in an underwhelming 28th place.