‘Back Your Brother’: NASCAR Fans Urge Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Defend Dale Sr.’s Legacy Against Stepmother Teresa

Teresa Earnhardt just keeps finding more reasons to pick trouble with her stepchildren. For quite a few months now, there have been extensive debates about what is to happen with Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s massive 399-acre plot in North Carolina. Teresa wants to build a data center on it, a move that Kerry Earnhardt (Dale Sr.’s oldest son) has vehemently opposed.

She had put in a request to rezone the farmland to build a $30 billion industrial complex called the Mooresville Technology Park. The final word on whether she will get her approval will come from the Mooresville Board of Commissioners on September 15. Kerry, obviously, couldn’t wait until then to let his thoughts be known to the world.

He wrote on X, “Dad would be livid, his name is associated in this title! Data Centers don’t belong in neighborhoods, natural resources are depleted, wildlife uprooted! The landscape, lives that call this home, forever changed. Build homes w/people loving the land we live as land it’s intended!”

It is not a secret that Dale Sr. loved the outdoors. To have a monotonous building at a spot that thrives with wildlife is not something he would appreciate. But then, there is a sensible counter-argument presented by Teresa’s party.

According to them, the data center will create millions of dollars in tax revenue and generate several jobs for the locals. That’s a noble deed, if any.

NASCAR fans want Dale Earnhardt Jr. to back his brother against Teresa

This is not the first time Teresa has acted against the interests of her stepchildren. She needlessly held the rights to the No. 8 [to be used in NASCAR] for years before Junior finally received custody of it. She also filed a lawsuit against Kerry for creating a lifestyle brand named The Earnhardt Collection. In light of all this, the fandom has urged Junior to support his brother.

One fan wrote, “@DaleJr I think you should back your brother here.” Another added, “I’m thinking that if @DaleJr came out against this it’d help keep it from passing but that’s just my opinion.”

The neighbours in the area have already expressed their opposition to the project in a strong manner. Junior’s voice could add strong support to them.

One comment relayed the frustration of NASCAR fans by writing, “Dale Jr. is the financially strongest of the siblings and I’m pretty sure if push comes to shove, he will damn well make a stand with Kerry & Kelly all together, ultimately it’s their Dad’s property which’s at stake here I’m so sick of Teresa being this money witch.”

One more added, “It’s bad that the only time you hear of Teresa is when it involves money and lawsuits. I don’t blame Kerry for being fed up.”

Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s legacy may be far greater than any one decision, but this move risks casting a shadow on parts of it. The chances of Junior not expressing an opinion on the matter are extremely low.