NASCAR Preview: Kyle Busch Puts Tricky Dover Challenge Into Perspective

The Dover Motor Speedway is not called “Monster Mile” without reason. The 1-mile track features steep 24 degree banks in the corners and 9 degree banks on the straights, making it one of the hardest short tracks to drive through. The concrete surface that Dover boasts increases the difficulty level further. Walking into this tough climb, Kyle Busch has detailed the challenges that will have to be faced.

Advertisement

He said, as reported by Speedway Digest, that the track is a physically demanding one. The reason behind this are the long corners that keep a driver more occupied than the straights do. He added, “It’s also very physically taxing just because of the roughness of the concrete surface and the constant beating that the driver takes in the seat from going over all the joints in the track.”

The concrete surface replaced the track’s original asphalt in 1995 and earned the nickname “White Lightning”. A constant presence in the NASCAR schedule every year since its inception in 1969, it is known for presenting a formidable opposition to the hopes of drivers. The nature of the track further makes drivers easily prone to accidents and wrecks.

Busch continued noting this, “I would say it’s pretty easy for drivers to find trouble at Dover. Typically, the looser you are, the faster you are. But when you get too loose, it’s really easy to spin. If you spin it at Dover, more than likely you are going to hit both the outside and inside walls. As crashes happen, you’re going so fast that sometimes you can’t get checked up fast enough.”

The favorites to overcome the challenges and win at Dover on Sunday

Hendrick Motorsports superstar Kyle Larson is the betting favorite to win on Sunday according to numbers from DraftKings Sportsbook. He holds opening odds of 9-2, which can largely be owed to his exceptional momentum and his past record at Dover. He has already secured a victory this season (Las Vegas) and has 11 top-10 finishes on the short-track including a win.

Next to him is Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. with odds of 13-2. Being one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, Truex has plenty of experience navigating Dover’s mile. He has four victories on the track and a plethora of top-10 finishes. He will be hoping to grab the win this weekend and fix himself a spot in the playoffs.

Kyle Busch, whose words have come as a strong warning ahead of the race, stands further down the favorites ladder with odds of 19-1. The Richard Childress Racing star has three wins in Dover, but none in the last six years.