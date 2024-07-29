“Video Team > Engineer Team”: RCR Previews NASCAR Comeback Post-Olympic Break, Fans Chime In

It’s no secret that Richard Childress Racing is having one of the worst seasons in its illustrious history. Kyle Busch has not worked out for the team and Austin Dillon isn’t doing much better either. This could be the first time since 2019 that RCR has been eliminated before the playoffs begin. Rowdy currently sits in 19th on the table, 119 points behind the cutline. Dillon is further down the order, over 200 points behind the 16th-placed Ross Chastain.

NASCAR is currently on a two-week break which will give the drivers a chance to reset and hope to come back stronger. RCR will certainly hope that both their drivers run well in the remaining few races of the regular season. However, given how both cars have run so far, it seems unlikely. But they did try to hype their fans up for the next part of the season with a recently released video. The Cinematic clip featured team owner Richard Childress and the two drivers.

Their track performance certainly hasn’t warranted the kind of hype they might have hoped to build. Rowdy is having the worst season of his career and is getting frustrated after every single race. This is the first time the 39-year-old has gone winless in 39 straight races. The team’s poor performance might have played a part in Andy Petree’s retirement from the sport in the middle of a Cup Series season.

Things got so bad for Rowdy that he openly spoke about a possible return to Joe Gibbs Racing despite being under contract at RCR. There still is a chance for the team to get at least one car in the playoffs but it seems unlikely. Busch has what it takes to win races but it will be an almighty task in the remainder of the regular season.

RCR’s video enables sarcastic reactions from fans

Fans on social media appreciated the video released by the team, but believe there is nothing big coming in the remainder of the season. “Video team > Engineer team,” one user commented. “And make sure when you come back remember to bring fast race cars,” quipped another.

One fan hoped that the kind of effort put into making the video went into setting up the two-time Cup Series champion’s car after the break. “Would be nice if this kind of video effort went into the setup of Kyle’s car every race,” they wrote. “Hopefully you come back competitive.” another user commented.

It will be interesting to see if the team can somehow save their season in the next few races. The job is tough but it will be a monumental achievement if even one of their drivers can make it into the final 16.