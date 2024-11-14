mobile app bar

Was Hollywood Star Patrick Dempsey a NASCAR Driver?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
TV actor Patrick Dempsey on the IndyCar Series red carpet prior to the 2015 Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

May 24, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TV actor Patrick Dempsey on the IndyCar Series red carpet prior to the 2015 Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-Imagn Images

The worlds of motorsport and Hollywood have collided on more than one occasion. And it hasn’t always been just to make millions of dollars from a gritty racing movie. Sometimes, it’s just for the passion of going racing.

In the past, stars like Michael Fassbender and Paul Newman have showcased their talents extending out of the big screen and onto the race track. But what about America’s favorite TV actor — Patrick Dempsey?

Many people know the American actor from TV Shows like Grey’s Anatomy, but the 58-year-old is a pretty handy racing driver, too. Motorsport is in Dempsey’s blood, and by his admission it is something he takes even more seriously than his bread and butter; acting.

That said, Dempsey has never really driven Stock Cars. Rather, for almost the entirety of his racing career, Dempsey has plied his trade with GT and Prototype Cars — even reaching the pinnacle of endurance racing, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In 2015, he made it to the podium of the GTE Am class in Le Mans. However, since 2016 he has not professionally turned the wheel of a racing car. That changed last year for the American who was cast as the ‘Silver Fox’, Piero Taruffi in Michael Mann’s Ferrari.

That role reignited the passion for racing again in Dempsey’s belly. “Racing is like an addiction. Once you start, it’s hard to stop. During pre-production on the recent “Ferrari” film, I got a lot of seat time and fell off the wagon, of sorts,” he explained.

This led to him canceling his motor racing hiatus and jumping back into the sport. Most of his success has come with the revered Porsche brand and hence, he will take part in the Porsche Endurance Challenge North America this season.

Will Patrick Dempsey ever race in NASCAR?

Does Dempsey rule out an eventual transition into the pinnacle of American Stock Car racing? Well, while he has no plans to currently enter that fold, NASCAR has always played a very important role in his passion for this sport.

As he explained, it was his father that got him hooked on motor racing in the first place. “We would sit together to watch Formula 1, some NASCAR, and Indy 500—which I would hear through the radio in our station wagon,” he added.

The 58-year-old might never turn the actual wheel of a NASCAR car but his business and collaborative efforts with his racing team — Dempsey Racing — might consider a foray into NASCAR given the success the likes of Michael Jordan and his 23XI Racing team have enjoyed in recent years.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these