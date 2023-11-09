“Dad Bods Rise Up”: Fans React to Jason Kelce Becoming “Sexiest Man Alive” Finalist Alongside Jamie Foxx, Timothee Chalamet, and Others

Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) walks off the field after win against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

People’s magazine just released their annual ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue, featuring Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce as a finalist. He was accompanied by various Hollywood actors and singers, such as Timothée Chalamet, Jamie Fox, Usher, and others.

As one of the six finalists, this news instantly triggered a dad-bod celebration among the NFL community. With his massive fanbase, Jason’s supporters quickly flooded social media to rejoice.

Patrick Dempsey, popularly known as ‘McDreamy’ among fans, was honored to grace the cover of this issue. He gained fame for his iconic portrayal of Dr. Derek Shepherd in the hit series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

Jason Kelce Reacts to Making It as a Finalist

The Eagles center’s feature in the issue has drawn significant attention from the NFL community, and they’re undoubtedly thrilled. Known for his affectionate dad persona, one of the fans commented on Dov Kleiman’s post, “Dad bods rise up”. Another fan, dissatisfied with the final ranking, asked how people could vote and propel Jason to the top spot.

The NFL star himself appeared in a radio show, “94 WIP Sportsradio”, where he reacted to the news of becoming a finalist on the 2023 cover. When asked if he thinks he’s the sexiest man alive, Jason playfully quipped that he doesn’t even claim the title in his family. Nonetheless, he appreciated the newfound attention around the Kelce family and added that he found the whole thing ‘funny’. Jason said,

“I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone sexiest man alive. I mean, what are we talking about here?”

The future Hall of Famer has already hinted that this could be his final season in the NFL. Jason’s podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce, ‘New Heights’ has gained immense popularity among football fans for their lighthearted and humorous takes on current league topics. His wife, Kylie, recently featured in the show when she shared how the NFL star is a tender and loving father to their three daughters.