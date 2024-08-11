Was Tyler Reddick’s Wedding Affected Because of NASCAR Championship Drive?

HAMPTON, GA – FEBRUARY 24: Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Xfinity Mobile Toyota looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 24, 2024 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953240224191

Tyler Reddick tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Alexa DeLeon during the two-week break NASCAR was on due to the Olympics. The 23XI Racing driver recently revealed that he could not be a part of the planning process due to his schedule. Several members of the NASCAR community attended the ceremony including his teammate Bubba Wallace and boss Denny Hamlin.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Cup Series race at Richmond, Reddick expressed his appreciation for his wife for planning the wedding to the best of her abilities, something the #45 driver could not do very much. The 28-year-old had a memorable night as he said that he wished it would never have ended. The couple had been in a relationship since they were teenagers and they have a son together, Beau.

With you forever, My Love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IXzd3uUvgI — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) July 28, 2024

“”Well, if Alexa was here she would tell you that I pretty much already was doing that. I wasn’t really a great help in the process. I think – there was not many times – but there was times that I was able to help her on this or that decision. Largely, she took care of the whole thing. Her and the rest of the girls did a really good job on it,” he said.

The focus for Reddick will now be to try and challenge for the Cup Series championship. He has already booked his ticket into the playoffs and has been running fairly well of late.

Was Reddick able to switch off from racing?

Despite winning only one race so far this season, Reddick is a contender for the regular season championship. He’s had nine top-five and 15 top-10 finishes this year and is only 15 points behind regular-season championship leader Kyle Larson. However, the driver of the #45 car was not thinking about any of that in the last couple of weeks.

“I’ve honestly been completely unplugged from racing the last couple of weeks. I’ve got a lot of faith in the team at 23XI. I was able to pretty much not think about racing for two weeks. For us, I wasn’t really necessarily worried about it. We were coming back to a track where when things are right and we’re not having issues with the car we run top five,” he explained.

He has finished inside the top 10 in eight of the last nine races, including three finishes in the top five. Reddick drove a fantastic race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and finished P2 behind Kyle Larson. He was P2 on the streets of Chicago a couple of weeks before that as well. He certainly hopes to convert a P2 into a P1 at Richmond.