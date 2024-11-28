WATCH: Heartbreak for Kyle Busch as Debut USAC Race Ends in Tears Due to Technical Snag

NASCAR driver and two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch debuted in the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship at Bakersfield Speedway’s 1/3-mile dirt oval in California this Wednesday. The eighth annual November Classic also saw participation from past winner and fellow NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Larson.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the event was postponed due to rain. Busch, initially leading the pack, encountered a setback when his midget lost power and slowed dramatically mid-race.

Lately, Busch has primarily hit the dirt tracks to cheer on his son, Brexton, who is just starting his racing career. However, following a less than stellar NASCAR Cup season this year, Busch appears to be sharpening his skills by tackling midget dirt racing — a strategy that has benefitted drivers like Christopher Bell, Larson, and Chase Briscoe in mastering their craft.

During practice, Kyle Busch Motorsports’s #51 car showcased impressive speed and traction, earning high praise from Busch. However, the actual race told a different story.

Initially leading the field, his midget car faltered as he approached turn 2 with just seven laps left in the stage during heat #2 of the ‘November Classic’ at Bakersfield Speedway.

Analysts speculated a mechanical failure might have caused the sudden slowdown. Flames were seen bursting from the exhaust of his Lucas #51, and the car, after lurching forward, dramatically lost all momentum.

Eventually, Busch had to bow out of the stage. While Busch has experience racing micro sprints on dirt at the Tulsa Shootout and other outdoor venues, this was his first time behind the wheel of a full-size midget.

💔 Tough break for @KyleBusch in Heat Race #2 at @BAKOSPEEDWAY, as he loses power while leading his first laps in @USACNation competition #USAC pic.twitter.com/lJZA1pR4ck — FloRacing (@FloRacing) November 28, 2024

Busch announces that he will compete in Chili Bowl Nationals this season

Busch made a surprise announcement that following the event at Bakersfield Speedway, where he stated that he’ll compete in two more winter events: driving the Lucas Oil and FloRacing No. 51B at the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway on November 30 and later at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Interestingly, last year, speaking to FloRacing, he dismissed the idea of midget racing.

The #8 Chevrolet Camaro RCR driver is set to dive into the grassroots dirt-track scene this off-season. Explaining his decision to join the iconic event, Busch shared,

“The biggest reason why I’ve changed my mind now is having more experience with being on the dirt. Knowing a little bit more of what to expect. For years, I never really raced open-wheeled cars, never ran sprint cars or midgets or micros.”

He previously avoided dirt racing, believing his build was a disadvantage in the compact midget cars. “I’m 200 pounds man, like, you come here with no weight rule you’ve to build a bigger car and you can’t keep up with those lightweight kids,” he explained.

The Chili Bowl Nationals will take place in January, running from the 13th to the 18th at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.