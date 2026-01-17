WATCH: Natalie Decker’s “Best” Valentine’s Surprise Comes From Husband Derek and Her Daytona Sponsor

Natalie Decker is set to make her NASCAR return, and she will not have to wait long for it. The comeback also marks a special occasion, as Decker’s return will take place on Valentine’s Day, with the announcement coming from the love of her life.

Last season, Decker made a single start at Daytona in the Wawa 250 in August, after becoming a mother in February 2025. She finished P22 after starting P38, driving the No. 92 DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports Chevrolet. This year, she announced on Instagram that she will compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season opener at Daytona in an entry sponsored by T.N. Dickinson’s.

The post featured a video of Decker with her son, Levi, during which her husband, Derek Lemke, revealed that TMS Dickinson’s would sponsor her for the February 14 race, which falls on Valentine’s Day.

The announcement read, “POV: Your valentine accepts! We’re SO excited to sponsor @nataliedecker at this year’s @nascar O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at @daytona. Tune in on Saturday, Feb. 14 to catch Natalie lap the competition in her custom designed T.N. Dickinson’s car!”

NEWS: @NatalieRacing announces on Instagram that she’ll be competing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season-opener at @DAYTONA in an entry sponsored by T.N. Dickinson’s. Team TBA.#NASCAR — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) January 16, 2026

Decker was reading the message on her phone: “I am not sure what you’re doing for valentine’s day but TMS Dickinson’s would love to watch you race at Daytona in a car we have designed just for you. Will you be our valentine?”

Surprised, she added, “Wait, this is amazing… This is the best valentine date I have ever had in my entire life. I am so sorry Derek.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T.N. Dickinson’s Witch Hazel (@tndickinsons)

Decker’s last Daytona appearance came in 2024, when she entered the season-opening race and climbed into the top 20, finishing P18 after starting P30. While Decker has been prioritizing family life and spending time with her child, her enthusiasm about racing indicates she is not stepping away from the sport anytime soon.

Decker now stands among a select group of women in motorsports who have continued their careers after becoming mothers, joining drivers such as Sarah Fisher, Erica Enders, and Christina Nielsen.