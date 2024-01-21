Shane Van Gisbergen Opens Up on Having Pitbull and Justin Marks as NASCAR Bosses

Over the last few years, NASCAR has seen the entry of some pretty high-profile team owners who don’t necessarily have a big racing background. There’s Michael Jordan and Brad Daugherty. But the thing with those two is that they’re pretty well known in the larger sporting circles considering their high-profile background in the NBA. The subject becomes curious and interesting for personalities like Pitbull, the international pop star who is a part-owner in Trackhouse Racing alongside Justin Marks. One wonders, what is Pitbull like?

This was more or less a question that was posed to Chicago Street Race winner and soon to be a household name in NASCAR, Shane Van Gisbergen. During a media interaction, Gisbergen was asked if he has been in touch or has he talked to Pitbull.

“A couple of texts after Chicago, but he looks like a pretty out there dude. It’s pretty cool,” he replied. Another question that was posed to SVG regarding Pitbull was whether he was familiar with his music.

“I knew obviously big songs that were in our part of the world. But just to get his text, and his text is written exactly like he talks, so it’s pretty cool to see that come up on my phone,” Gisbergen said.

Going with Gisbergen’s responses, Pitbull seems like an interesting personality to have as a team owner. Having said that, the other co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, Justin Marks, is just as interesting, albeit in his own ways.

In fact, SVG shared his thoughts on Marks as well.

Shane Van Gisbergen is thrilled to be working for Justin Marks as well

During the same media interaction, Shane Van Gisbergen was asked about his thoughts on Justin Marks, who the journalist deemed “an inspirational guy.” Gisbergen replied, “I’ve had a few owners like that and they’re pretty awesome guys to be around. Just forward thinking and out of the box.”

“You see there’s a lot going on at the moment as we’re doing the deal and no, I didn’t know about the MotoGP thing coming out. He’s got so many things going on but seem to have it all under control as well.”

In the end, Gisbergen deemed working with Justin Marks “very cool,” which makes one wonder just how the environment it must be in Trackhouse Racing for drivers.

There’s one team owner who is an international pop star, and then there’s another, who is in many ways, a visionary.