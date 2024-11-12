WATCH: Stewart Haas Racing Honored by Airport Officials After Final NASCAR Appearance

As NASCAR wrapped up the 2024 season, it was also the end of the road for Stewart-Haas Racing. The emotions ran high among the team, with Chase Briscoe admitting he was crying before even hitting the track. In an emotional tribute, their journey ended under a literal shower of salute.

Following their showdown at Phoenix Raceway, where the SHR drivers Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Preece finished P24, P12, P29, and P37 respectively, the team returned to a hero’s welcome.

Upon their arrival at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, the local Fire Department paid homage with a water cannon salute, marking a ceremonial farewell to the Kannapolis-based NASCAR team.

The Stewart-Haas Racing team shared the video of their plane getting drenched by the fire department on their official X handle. While the team will officially wind down operations on December 31, Gene Haas plans to keep his racing spirit alive by fielding one car in next year’s Cup Series and two in the Xfinity Series under the new banner of Haas Factory Team.

Over their 16-year stint, the team celebrated 70 Cup Series victories, with Kevin Harvick winning 37 of them and Tony Stewart capturing 16 of those triumphant moments.

Final flight. Thank you to the Concord Fire Department for welcoming us back from Phoenix with an incredible send-off. pic.twitter.com/dCKjhkDbuU — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) November 11, 2024

NASCAR fans share their take on the ‘decommission’ gesture

The farewell gesture struck a chord, prompting reactions ranging from tearful goodbyes to light-hearted jabs. One fan couldn’t help but remark, “Stop it. You’re making me cry.” Meanwhile, another quipped about the ceremonious water salute, “That was nice of them to extinguish the dumpster fire upon landing!”

Sharing their personal experience, another fan recounted, “I was looking out the window when we landed and couldn’t figure out what the heck was going on. Then, the fire truck started shooting water at & above, our plane. Shortly thereafter, our pilot explained this fleet tradition when it’s being decommissioned. Very cool stuff.”

Amidst the reflective comments, some fans took a playful dig at Ryan Preece’s uncertain future. One joked, “Ryan Preece had to take the Amtrak back home,” while another teased, “I’m sure Preece was left at the airport. “

While rumors have been swirling about Preece potentially joining Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, no official confirmation has been made. Yet, with Keselowski hinting at an upcoming announcement in two weeks, fans are left wondering if it might involve Preece’s next career move.