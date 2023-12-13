“We Connected”: Denny Hamlin Believes His Podcast Show Impacted NASCAR Drivers & Beyond

The Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Denny Hamlin podcast episode finally dropped and while sharing his experience after finishing a year with his own podcast under the Dirty Mo Media banner, Hamlin explained how he believes Actions Detrimental impacted both NASCAR drivers and the general community at large.

Hamlin mentioned, “I think you definitely saw it in some driver’s interviews, right? Like, I’m sure he’ll say this Monday, or whatever right? So they’re tuning in which I mean, that’s what we hoped for. We hoped to connect to new race fans to kind of educate them on what they just saw, or maybe what they didn’t see.”

“And then we also wanted to expand upon the nuts and bolts of the series to the avid race fan that tunes in every week to get them an insider’s perspective of maybe the business of NASCAR, whatever it might be that don’t see behind the scenes,” said the JGR driver, emphasizing how the connection seemed stronger during driver interactions.

Denny Hamlin reveals his typical podcast recording time

Speaking further into the podcast, Junior asked Hamlin when he found time to record the podcast considering he was out there racing as well. The JGR driver responded, “Usually 10 am give or take a couple minutes. Monday morning…”

Junior then inquired if there was ever a time he recorded right after a race. Hamlin replied, “If we got back before dark we would do it.”

He mentioned that if the race was taking place within an hour’s flight from Charlotte they would just get it done right away, instead of waiting for Monday morning. “I actually regret not doing it more right after the race…”

Hamlin further stated that being a driver it was difficult to sleep on race night, hence he would just get down to finishing the episode as soon as he was free from the racetrack.