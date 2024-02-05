Kyle Larson Indy 500 Prep Timeline: NASCAR Star Reveals Details Around Schedule

Kyle Larson’s ambitious goal of completing the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day (May 26, 2024) is one of the most awaited spectacles for this racing season. Questions over the strategy that the 2021 Cup Series champion is going to follow to achieve this feat have been hanging for some time now, and he has now answered.

Talking to the press at the L.A. Coliseum, he unraveled the plans, “If this rainstorm doesn’t hit Arizona too hard, I’m supposed to test on Tuesday at Phoenix. And then, I think there’s an open test in April. So, I would say once April rolls around, I think that’s when it’ll get pretty hot and heavy on prep work.” Larson added that he was already so busy that he wouldn’t mind a condensed schedule.

The attempt that has been dubbed the ‘Hendrick 1100’ took a big step forward last October when Larson completed his Rookie Orientation Program successfully. He ran 72 laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a top speed of 217.898 miles per hour and breathed confidence into the effort.

Kyle Larson continued to the press that he wanted to continue doing a good job on the Cup side but was also aware that the Indy500 would require more focus. In his words, “It definitely is going to take a lot of focus on the IndyCar side to be able to do a good job. So, I’m confident that I’m going to get all the data and information that I need to study, and hopefully, all these extra laps that I’m going to get will help me, and when it comes to May everything will go smooth.”

How NASCAR might aid Kyle Larson’s ‘Double’ effort with potential rule change

Kyle Larson’s effort has been scheduled for this year’s Memorial Day weekend. Should he be successful, he will be the first Cup driver since Kurt Busch (2014) to accomplish the task. As reported by Bob Pockrass, the promotion could provide some relief for the driver by not mandating his presence at the driver’s meeting in Charlotte.

Pockrass also noted that drivers who attempted the double in the past have had to start the race from the rear. Now that starting spots contribute towards stage points, it’d be a slight drawback for Kyle Larson.

However, he has not faced a lot of struggles in years past because of stage points.