Kyle Busch’s Winless Streak Continues After Dismal Showing During NASCAR Cup Race at Iowa

Never once has Kyle Busch gone 38 races without a win since beginning his career in the NASCAR Cup Series until now. His winless streak continued past Sunday’s race at the newly introduced Iowa Speedway as his car crashed out after contact with the wall in Lap 169. The abrupt end to the day left the driver understandably frustrated with his continual misfortune.

He reflected to the press after the race, “Parts and pieces broke. Something in the left-rear suspension. I don’t know if it was a toe link or what it was, but it changed the skew of the back of the car and it was just undrivable doing that. We came in and fixed it. Rolling back out, we broke the belt. I have no idea, but it’s frustrating, for sure.”

“Every time you turn around, it’s something else.”@KyleBusch talked to media after suffering a mechanical failure that ended his day early. : @m_massie22 pic.twitter.com/GF987rKBBc — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) June 17, 2024

Busch ran in a top-10 position until he hit the wall, despite facing issues around the corners. Though he had nobody to blame for the no-so-perfect car, he did take note of the multiple issues that it had. He continued, “We had that vibration earlier that we pitted for. Got off sequence. That didn’t ruin our day at least. I think it could have. Everytime you turn around it’s something else.”

The Richard Childress Racing star is in a tougher corner now after the wreck. He is yet to win a race and is a daunting 31 points behind the playoff cut-off line. Should he not manage to find the victory lane over the next nine races, it’ll be the first time since 2004 that he has failed to win in the regular season. Pressure is continuing to mount on the driver and pushing him towards a must-win situation.

Kenny Wallace is left astounded by Kyle Busch’s demeanor after the Iowa race

Despite his second DNF of the season and the bad spot that he is in, Busch wasn’t angry at anyone nor did he point the finger at someone. Moving on by putting the blame on just lady luck isn’t something that he does very often. So, it’s quite natural for people to be surprised when he does. Amongst those who found this new mellow attitude rather funny was former race Kenny Wallace.

This is a shocking change in the great @KyleBusch . The old Kyle would have mother fucked everyone . https://t.co/UeQSPxhSWk — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) June 17, 2024

With a snarky comment on his X handle, he expressed how the old Kyle Busch wouldn’t have let people off so easily. Certainly, Wallace isn’t alone in these thoughts. Busch’s next race will be at New Hampshire. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the driver gets on the back of those at his #8 RCR team between then and now to put together a better car.