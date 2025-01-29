“We Don’t Have Any Superstars”: Kenny Wallace Reveals Sad Reality Behind New NASCAR Rule Regarding Provisional Entry

NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) has brought forward a fresh array of discussions surrounding the state of the sport. The rule prioritizes drivers with an ‘elite’ past and allows them to participate in marquee events such as the Daytona 500 without the need to qualify. Former racer Kenny Wallace delved deep into this notion on his YouTube channel recently.

Talking about the need for such a provisional, Wallace noted that the current era of stock car racing simply does not have stars like it used to back in the day. There aren’t many drivers such as Jimmie Johnson or Jeff Gordon, who commanded huge fanbases behind them. This is why Wallace believes that there is a valid reason behind the OEP.

He said, “Let’s be clear: why is NASCAR giving out provisionals? Because we don’t have any superstars, this is a way for NASCAR to make sure the superstars are in the race so we can promote them. So TV can start promoting Helio Castroneves right now.” Castroneves has received a seat in the upcoming Daytona 500 through the provisional.

His participation has been hyped up greatly, considering his star power in the IndyCar Series. Imagine what a giant debacle it would be if NASCAR gets the fandom all excited about him racing in the Great American Race, and he ends up not qualifying for it. The OEP prevents just that. However, Wallace had an additional idea regarding it.

He wanted NASCAR to limit every race to having just one ‘elite’ driver, or it would have to choose which world-class driver gets a seat over the other. A tricky situation like that would once again make the promotion’s flaws apparent.

What did NASCAR state about who gets the OEP?

While every driver can request to be exempted from qualifying through the OEP, not all will get the free pass. A driver has to have a remarkable past, such as winning seven Cup Series championships, to get it. Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass relayed the promotion’s words on his X handle recently.

He wrote, “NASCAR says the driver provisional can be requested for a former full-time Cup driver who has elite credentials. So someone such as Johnson and Truex potentially could ask for it. Still must be asked 90 days prior, which they said Trackhouse did for Castroneves.” The definition of an ‘elite driver’ is gray at best.

NASCAR says the driver provisional can be requested for a former full-time Cup driver who is elite credentials. So someone such as Johnson and Truex potentially could ask for it. Still must be asked 90 days prior, which they said Trackhouse did for Castroneves. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 27, 2025

Regardless of whether it is fair or not, NASCAR’s action has a layered meaning to it. The lack of superstars in the sport is a striking problem that needs to be fixed going forward. How the promotion does that is yet to be seen.