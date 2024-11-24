“We Live In This Little Bubble”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Biggest Takeaway From His European Adventures

After stepping away from his broadcasting role with NBC Sports, Dale Earnhardt Jr. seized the opportunity to take a breather from the NASCAR circuit and globe-trot with his family.

At the NASCAR Awards Banquet, the former driver took a moment to reflect on his recent adventures in Europe and the fresh insights he’s gathered from his travels across the world.

The JR Motorsports owner shared that visiting different countries and encountering diverse cultures has broadened his outlook on life. He celebrated significant events in others’ lives and cherished quality time with his wife and daughters as well during his time abroad.

Reflecting on his experiences, he remarked, “It’s been a heck of a year man! We went to Europe, we went to three countries… I guess the one thing that that I love is we live in this little bubble, which we love. It’s comfortable!”

“We have everything like we want it… But God Almighty man, it’s insane to see how big this world is and how small and insignificant our own existence is in comparison to the universe. You don’t really get a sense of all that until you go to the other side of the world and see millions of people shuffling around that had no idea that you existed,” Dale Jr. elaborated.

All things considered, Dale Jr. described the year 2024 as a significant learning journey, quite distinct from his usual routine. Despite the refreshing change, the 50-year-old is eager to return to the racetrack.

He’s excited about transitioning back to some familiar territory, including rejoining the broadcast booth with the likes of Amazon Prime and spending weekends at the racetrack.

What’s going to be the next stamp on Dale Jr.’s passport?

Continuing the conversation, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver mentioned that he and his wife Amy Earnhardt are always on the lookout for new destinations to explore with their daughters. It seems he already has his sights set on the next adventure.

Junior expressed, “I want to go to Australia really bad. That’s kind of somewhere I want. I went there in ’06. I really badly want to take Amy and the girls and yeah we just got to buckle down and put them in an airplane and see how they handle you know cuz it’s going to be like 13 hours.”

He noted that Kyle Larson manages similar trips with his three children, inspiring him to follow suit. While this year Dale Jr. hinted at possibly stepping back from his customary part-time Xfinity Series appearances, his ongoing passion for racing might just keep him on the track for a bit longer.