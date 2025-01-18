“We Try to Manufacture Entertainment a Little More Than We Should”: Chase Elliott Bats for Return to Old Playoff Format

A lot has been said and done of NASCAR’s current championship playoffs format and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott is one of many drivers to have given their take on it. The Cup Series champion solidified his grasp on the championship silverware back in 2020 and spoke about how the governance’s reasons behind introducing the same are somewhat one-sided.

Hinting towards NASCAR trying to spruce up the drama quotient in the races, Elliott spoke his mind during a podcast from 6 months ago. He said, “It’s really hard for us in my opinion because the way it currently is, there’s a lot of cards on the table for one race and there are just so many variables that can happen in one event. Personally, I’m not opposed to a full-length-season championship.”

“I feel like there’s been many years over the course of NASCAR’s history that you’ve had two or three guys over just calculating the points from race number one all the way to 36, and it’s ended up being really close. In sports we’re always wanting more, wanting that exciting moment. But you can’t manufacture that,” added the #9 Chevrolet Camaro driver, talking about how dominance in the sport is one aspect that NASCAR has been missing for a few years.

“It’s okay to have a guy run away with it one year because it makes you appreciate a year where you have a really close run more. Having that balance is good. I think sometimes we try to manufacture entertainment a little more than we should,” he summed up.

Outcry over Joey Logano running away with the 2024 Cup Series crown due to a chain reaction triggered by Alex Bowman’s disqualification at the Charlotte Roval has been prevalent in the sport since last year.

The #22 Team Penske driver, initially unable to qualify for the second round of the postseason made the most of his fortunes. Drivers such as Kyle Larson, who had the most wins during the season were left without a chance to challenge for the ultimate prize.

Elliott’s words resonate with the majority of the fanbase and several drivers. It remains to be seen if the governing body decides to switch up the format for 2026. Maybe there is a happy medium to be found, with a three-race final round while keeping the playoffs system, as several drivers have eluded to in the past.

Meanwhile, drivers and teams prepare to go racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, followed by the Daytona International Speedway as the 2025 racing season kicks off in February.