“Welcome To the World Little One”: NASCAR World Welcomes Bubba Wallace Into Fatherhood With Heartfelt Reactions

Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda celebrated the arrival of their first child this past Sunday. Before the Kansas race, Wallace made a quick trip back to North Carolina to be with his wife for the birth of their son, Becks Hayden Wallace, on September 29, just hours before Wallace took to the track for the Hollywood Casino 400. The couple shared the news on their social media platforms.

In a heartfelt post accompanied by photos of his son with Amanda and himself holding little Becks, Wallace wrote on X, “Amanda and I would like to introduce you to Becks Hayden! Blessed with his presence on Sunday 9/29! We’re so excited for this Journey!☺️” The announcement drew an outpouring of warm wishes from NASCAR fans, who extended their congratulations to the Wallace family.

Amanda and I would like to introduce you to Becks Hayden! Blessed with his presence on Sunday 9/29! We’re so excited for this Journey!☺️ pic.twitter.com/ZPHj5Aqjsy — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 1, 2024

One fan greeted Becks Hayden Wallace with open arms, saying, “Welcome to the world little man ❤️.” Another NASCAR fan shared their joy, commenting, “Congratulations, Amanda! Becks Hayden is absolutely adorable! Wishing your family all the love and joy on this incredible journey! “ One noted, “Congratulations guys he is so cute.”

Another warm message read, “How exciting! Congratulations! He’s beautiful! And shout out to Amanda for doing the heavy lifting. Enjoy every moment. The days are long but the years are short.”

Bubba Wallace broke the news on Tuesday, but according to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, the atmosphere was jubilant on Sunday as Wallace returned to the track post-delivery. After driver introductions, he and his crew shared numerous hugs and smiles, evidently elated by the new addition to his family.

Wallace says his “no vacation” during the NASCAR break was the “best vacation”

During the two-week NASCAR Olympic break, while Wallace’s 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick tied the knot and RCR’s Kyle Busch jetted off to Italy for a family getaway, other drivers also ventured to exquisite locales with their friends or significant others. Wallace, however, embraced fatherhood duties as his wife Amanda was 7-8 months pregnant at the time.

Opting to stay by his wife’s side, the #23 Toyota Camry driver cherished every moment at home. Sharing his experience with the media before the Richmond race, Wallace remarked, “Amanda and I stayed at home. We stayed at home from Thursday in the first week off until we flew out this morning.”

He added, “Didn’t go anywhere, the best vacation sometimes is no vacation. We enjoyed our time at home, she’s getting bigger and bigger, starting to not sleep at all. We’re just under two months out so we’re excited for that.”

Despite having a better average finish than many of the top-16 drivers like Harrison Burton, Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs this year, a stark contrast to last year when he strategically secured a spot through points. On the day his son was born, Wallace achieved a 17th-place finish after starting 13th at Kansas.