“We’re Working Hard Here”: Michael McDowell Continues the Grind in the Off-Season for Lofty Spire Goals in 2025

Michael McDowell’s move from Front Row Motorsports to Spire Motorsports, effective from 2025, is a big shift in his racing career. Announced on May 8, 2024, this transition sees him joining forces once again with his crew chief, Travis Peterson, who also made the switch from FRM. To make the best out of the opportunity, McDowell is dedicating his off-season to meshing well with his new team and getting ready for a fresh beginning.

In his latest update via a video on his official X handle, McDowell shared insights into his preparations, “We’re working hard here at Spire Motorsports. Just got from the GM Tech Center, doing some simulator work, just trying to work through all the processes, procedures; learn all the new tools. Really amazing facility here.”

He rounded off his message with seasonal greetings and a warm wish, “So, hope you guys are having a great day. season, Merry Christmas, and we’ll see you soon.”

Another SIM session in the books. ✅ pic.twitter.com/O586wl3FO2 — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) December 9, 2024

McDowell wrapped up the 2024 season in P23 place, notching two top-5s and seven top-10 finishes. Since his start at Front Row Motorsports in 2018, his best finish came in 2022, when he not only broke into the playoffs but also clinched a victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, finishing the season in P15 place.

With his sights set on ending his career on a high note, McDowell has shifted gears to Spire Motorsports. He’s fully committed to leaving a lasting legacy at Spire, putting his all into this new chapter. His crew chief, Travis Peterson, shares his enthusiasm. In August 2024, Peterson expressed his optimism about their prospects:

“It is a very exciting opportunity. The opportunity in front of us has all the potential to be very rewarding. That was a huge part of it. I love the energy right now and the overall culture around Spire Motorsports. They’re investing in people and team ownership is highly engaged.”

Spire Motorsports is actively expanding the team to enhance its competitive edge

Following the recruitment of Peterson, McDowell, and Rodney Childers, Spire has welcomed another addition — Matt McCall, previously the crew chief for Brad Keselowski’s #6 RFK Racing team.

After a three-season tenure with RFK, where he collaborated with the 2012 champion who has now teamed up with Jeremy Bullins, McCall transitions to Spire. His extensive experience includes a 7-year stint as crew chief for Chip Ganassi Racing’s #1 car. At Spire, he will take on the role of Director of Vehicle Performance.

Furthermore, Dax Gerringer joins the team as the new Technical Director. Gerringer comes from a robust background at Stewart-Haas Racing, where he spent nine seasons as the lead race engineer for the #4 team.

Both McCall and Gerringer will collaborate closely with Ryan Sparks, the Competition Director at Spire, focusing on performance enhancement, research and development, and nurturing corporate relationships with major partners like Chevrolet and General Motors.