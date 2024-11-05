“What Are They Fighting About?”: Michael Jordan’s Lawyer Questions the Very Essence of NASCAR’s Charter Lawsuit

While the 23XI Racing team is jubilant over their first Championship 4 qualification, team owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan started their week in federal court for the initial hearing of the Charter Lawsuit. Reports indicate that both parties — NASCAR and the two teams, 23XI Racing, and FRM — presented persuasive arguments.

However, Jordan’s attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, expressed confusion over NASCAR’s shifting stances.

NASCAR retracted its original charter offer well before the previously stated deadline of November 5, a proposal that had been on the table since September 6. Chris Yates, an attorney for NASCAR, remarked that the organization has decided against entering into a charter agreement with the teams following their public criticisms of NASCAR.

However, as per the teams’ attorney, Kessler, just a day ago, NASCAR said that they wanted to remain associated with Jordan given the PR he brings, more so with his driver challenging for the championship, and then suddenly they didn’t want the same having withdrawn the agreement.

Kessler highlighted the contradiction, saying, “I think yesterday the president said he loves having Michael Jordan in NASCAR and wants him to continue. So you could question their borders so why they’re fighting so hard. What are they fighting about here? They’re fighting to try to get a release of claims, which they think they’re going to lose, right?”

Adding, he said, “They think they were going to lose. Why would they care about this? Why would they say, fine, we don’t ever release, we’re gonna win.”

Yates revealed that NASCAR has cut down the number of charters to 32, with no intention of offering back the four combined charters previously held by 23XI and FRM. The decision puts 23XI in a tight spot, particularly concerning their driver, Tyler Reddick, who is vying for the NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Without a charter, Reddick could potentially exit as a free agent, along with the team’s sponsors.

Tony Stewart is throwing his support behind Jordan

In a video uploaded by a NASCAR enthusiast, former Cup Series icon, Tony Stewart was captured expressing skepticism about NASCAR’s communications, suggesting a disconnect between what is publicly stated and what is meant internally.

In the court, NASCAR attorney Yates argued against the notion that team owners were pressured into signing the new charter agreement on September 6.

He mentioned respected figures like Roger Penske, Rick Hendrick, and Joe Gibbs, asserting that such individuals are not easily coerced. He also mentioned that Hendrick and Justin Marks expressed satisfaction with the new charter terms.

However, Rick Hendrick himself revealed his reasons for signing the document back in September with a simple, “I think it got down to, I was just tired.”

Stewart echoed the sentiment in his video, pointing out the absurdity of the charter agreements. He argued, When someone like Hendrick says, “‘I just got tired of arguing with him.’ Do you think Rick Hendrick, rents his business and negotiation just says, ‘I’m just going to sign this agreement because.’ I’m Todd Argan with you. Rick Hendrick’s never done that a day in his life.”

Outside the courtroom, Jordan spoke to reporters, feeling confident about their arguments inside, and expressed eagerness to win the championship this weekend.