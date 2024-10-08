“He’s PERFECT”: Ryan Blaney & Fiancée Gianna Tulio Meet Bubba Wallace and Wife Amanda’s Newborn Child

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Bubba Wallace recently became a father as he and Amanda introduced Becks Hayden Wallace to the world on September 29. After family members, one of the first people to have seen the baby is Wallace’s competitor and good friend, Ryan Blaney.

The reigning Cup Series champion went over to the Wallace residence with his fiance Gianna Tulio and they adored young Becks. Gianna put up a story on Instagram of their interaction with the newest member of the Wallace family.

“We met the precious Becks last week & I’m so in love with him. He’s PERFECT,” she wrote. Blaney and Wallace have been friends since they were kids and even came up the racing pyramid together. Today, they’re two of the best drivers in stock car racing.

Being a father is not easy work but the 23XI Racing driver seems excited for the opportunity. Balancing it with his racing career will be tough as he will have to stay away from Becks for long periods.

However, in the off-season, he can stay with his son for as long as he wants. They say that becoming a father changes you. It will be interesting to see if that change happens on the race track.

The #23 driver does not have the pressure of the playoffs so he can take it a bit easy on the racing, especially since he is a new dad. However, that doesn’t mean that he won’t be chasing a race win before the end of the season.

Wallace reveals the fatherhood skills he has picked up

The 30-year-old spoke about his son and what it was like becoming a father ahead of qualifying in Talladega. Wallace knows there will be challenges ahead but the first week has been good.

One of the things he has mastered recently is changing diapers but he believes he’s underestimating how tough things can get in the future. However, the good thing is that Wallace is willing to learn all that every step of the way.

“We’ve been learning what not to do. I feel like I’m a master at changing diapers, I never changed a diaper before on my own. So, I figured that out but I feel like I’m going to get humbled here the next couple of weeks, he’s got some tricks up his sleeves already. But all in all, it’s just been a really good week,” he said.

The 23XI driver had a decent day at Talladega. He didn’t get caught up in any big wrecks and was able to muster a decent P9 finish. The Roval will be a tricky test for Wallace but the 30-year-old will hope to drive to the front and challenge for the win.