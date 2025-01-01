“Show Them What You Do”: Toni Breidinger’s Bullish Post Ahead of New Challenge Receives Fans’ Seal of Approval

In 2024, Toni Breidinger edged closer to living her dreams. Previously recognized as the woman with the most United States Auto Club (USAC) victories — 19 to her name — until Jessica Bean surpassed her, Breidinger secured a drive in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2024 for the upcoming 2025 season.

Late in November 2024, Tricon Garage announced that Breidinger would be racing full-time with them. She had previously made four starts in the series, with her top performance occurring at Kansas Speedway in 2023, where she finished P15. Additionally, she wrapped up this season in the ARCA Menards Series with a strong P4-place finish in the overall standings.

As 2024 drew to a close, Breidinger took to social media to express her appreciation for the year’s experiences, posting, “That’s a wrap on 2024! pretty surreal I got to spend another year chasing my dreams. endlessly grateful for the support from all my partners, teams, and fans. I’m ready for ya 2025!”

NASCAR enthusiasts were quick to send their well-wishes for the upcoming year.

One fan wrote, “Good luck to you in 2025 in the Truck Series and with @TRICONGarage and @ToyotaRacing. Can’t wait to cheer for you in 2025 and have you as one of my Truck Series drivers this upcoming season .”

Another added, “Can’t wait to see you in the Truck Series next season. Happy New Year!!”

Fans excitement was noticeable, with one supporter looking forward to her participation in the Truck Series, saying, “Looking forward to seeing you in the @NASCAR_Trucks Go get ‘em.” Another fan encouraged her, “Good luck in 2025 Girl. Show them what you Do.”

Breidinger talks about addressing the negative comments

As the sole female driver currently racing in NASCAR’s premier series, Breidinger feels the spotlight sharply focused on her. Recently, she opened up about confronting the skepticism some have shown regarding her ascent to the series. Breidinger addressed the critics, asserting “Yeah, I definitely have been making the haters a little mad lately, that’s for sure.”

However, she knows that everyone in her inner circle is excited and happy about her full-time debut. And since the new chapter of her life will invite a lot of viewpoints, although it is easier said than done she intends to ignore the haters and try not to put too much thought into comments online.

Undiscouraged by the challenges of a male-dominated sport, Breidinger remains determined to tackle her racing career with confidence.