What Fuel Does NASCAR Use? All You Need to Know About What Powers Stock Car Racing’s Finest

Fuel is one of the most crucial aspects in motor racing. In the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season so far, several drivers have been unable to finish races due to a lack of fuel. Just as Goodyear is known as NASCAR’s tire partner, Sunoco serves as NASCAR’s fuel partner—a relationship that has been ongoing for 20 years as of 2024. Since 2004, the stock car racing competition has sourced its fuel from Sunoco, supplying not only the Cup Series but also the Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA Menards Series.

Advertisement

They supply NASCAR with Green E15, a 98-octane, unleaded fuel blend specifically crafted for motorsports. This green-colored fuel consists of 85% highly refined racing gasoline, boasting a Research Octane Number (RON) of 104 and a Motor Octane Number (MON) of 93. This averages to an advertised octane rating of 98. Over the years, Sunoco has fueled over 18 million miles of NASCAR racing, contributing to 1800 race victories.

Sunoco and NASCAR cannot be conservative with their product either. With 40 cars competing in every race, the demand is substantial. Cars typically consume more fuel on Superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega compared to other tracks. According to a survey, an average car uses up to 130 gallons of fuel during a single Daytona 500 weekend, including all the heat races. In the 2015 edition of the race, a whopping 5375 gallons of fuel was used as 43 cars competed in the event.

Sunoco has lived up to NASCAR’s expectations with their fuel products. The partnership has been smooth over the past 20 years, and both parties hope it will continue for another 20 years. As the world of motorsports gradually shifts towards hybrid engines, it will be interesting to see what kind of product Sunoco comes up with in the future.

The Texas-based company’s foray into motorsports is not just limited to NASCAR. They are also the fuel partner of Stake F1 team KICK Sauber in Formula One. Multi-time race winner Valtteri Bottas drives the KICK Sauber car and races with the company’s product in his car’s tank. Additionally, the company is also the official fuel partner of the NHRA and several grassroots competitions in American Motorsports.