What Is It Like to Drive a NASCAR Next Gen Cup Car in Comparison to an Xfinity Series Machine?

Ever since the introduction of the seventh generation of NASCAR Cup Series cars, the gap between the two highest distinctions of American stock car racing has widened. More commonly referred to as the Next Gen car, the new formula debuted in the sport in 2022, taking the concept of a stock car and making it globally relevant.

The sixth generation Cup Series machine was similar to the Xfinity Series car with skewed bodies and solid rear axles along with old-school H-pattern gearboxes. This gave NASCAR its characteristic grassroots touch while also competing at a high level on an international stage.

The Next Gen car made stock cars more relevant to global motorsports with inspiration being taken from other disciplines of racing. The car included a sequential 5-speed transaxle instead of the old 4-speed unit.

A transaxle is essentially the gearbox built into the rear differential of the car, helping in the weight distribution of the machine. This also brought the onset of independent suspension for the new formula of stock cars, further modernizing the series.

Full-time Xfinity Series driver and winner of last year’s inaugural Chicago Cup race, Shane van Gisbergen recently elaborated on the differences having driven both cars as someone from outside the NASCAR world.

“So the Xfinity car, I’ve never driven anything like that. I’ve never driven a car that drives like a forklift, where the rear end is doing the steering. Every other car feels solid, locked-in, makes downforce in a straight line, rather than yawed out.” SVG told the New York Times.

He further added, “The Cup car is relative to pretty much every other race car in the world. It just feels like a normal car. You’re like, ‘OK, I can push on and be comfortable with this, get a feel.'”

The Xfinity Series full-timer is set to take on the streets of Chicago once again this weekend as the sport returns to ‘The Windy City.’

NASCAR faced issues with the Next Gen Cup Car upon introduction

The governing body also ran into its fair share of problems with the new package since its introduction. Issues surrounding the rigidity of the new car caused drivers to suffer from concussion injuries if the car crashed at certain angles, the best example of which is Kurt Busch’s retirement from the sport due to the same.

While the safety issues have been solved by the provenance, the Next Gen Cup car is yet to be optimized for racing on short tracks. While the package puts on a great racing display on intermediate tracks, it leaves a lot to be desired in terms of on-track overtaking at places such as Martinsville Speedway.