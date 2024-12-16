“You Don’t Typically See A Car Owner…”: Inside Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Iconic Celebration After Justin Allgaier’s Xfinity Title

Although Dale Earnhardt Jr. never won a NASCAR Cup Series championship, he clinched back-to-back Xfinity Series titles in 1998 and 1999. This first-hand experience has given him a deep appreciation for the dedication, resilience, and self-motivation required to chase a championship, especially after enduring tough races.

It’s perhaps why he celebrated so enthusiastically when Justin Allgaier secured his first Xfinity Series championship in 2024. After 14 years of trying, Allgaier finally claimed his championship at Phoenix. Dale Jr., visibly elated, carried the championship flag through the media center in celebration, marking the occasion with his trademark energy and excitement.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. carried the Justin Allgaier championship flag into the owners' news conference "You don't win championships every night." "We're full throttle tonight." pic.twitter.com/s6X9jTkfTP — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) November 10, 2024

Justin, moved by Dale Jr.’s heartfelt gesture, shared his appreciation, stating:

“As a racer, you enjoy those moments, you have that success and you act accordingly. But when it’s somebody else, even if it’s your race team, when it’s somebody else, you don’t typically see a car owner have the passion and the excitement that Dale has shown over this process… Just watching him out there and coming out to the car and seeing all the videos and photos of what was going on post-race.”

Allgaier further emphasized Dale Jr.’s support, adding: “Those are moments for me that Dale was big on. He wanted me to win the championship. He felt like we put the time and effort into it. He wanted to make that happen.”

Allgaier’s commitment extended beyond personal achievement. He was equally focused on winning the championship for his #7 Chevy team, securing the owner’s championship. However, Dale Jr. clearly stated that he didn’t care about the owner’s championship. What mattered to him was seeing his driver up on that stage, holding the trophy.

Dale Jr. ‘badly’ wanted the championship for Allgaier

Dale Jr. lavished praise on Allgaier after the finale in Phoenix this year, talking about the dedication and hard work that brought him to the cherishable moment in his career. He expressed his admiration for the 38-year-old’s relentless drive and contributions to the team, stating his desire to have such drivers who go above and beyond to achieve their goals.

“He’s just done so much for us… He’s been incredible for our partners. Anyone that’s worked with him on the partner side loves him… We’ve had a lot of fun over the years, but I badly, badly wanted him to get this championship because he’s a champion, he deserves it,” remarked the JR Motorsports owner.

The last time Allgaier competed as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series was in 2014 and 2015 with HScott Motorsports, where he finished the seasons in P29 and P30 respectively. However, with a recent contract extension signed on October 25, Allgaier is set to remain with JR Motorsports through 2026, driving in the second tier of stock car racing.