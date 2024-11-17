What is Ryan Blaney’s Favorite Topping for a Hot Dog?

Jul 13, 2024; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney looks on during practice and qualifying for the The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

If not his absolute favorite, Ryan Blaney certainly holds Martinsville Speedway in high regard. He has won back-to-back races at the venue during the playoffs in 2023 and 2024, propelling him into the Championship 4 round on both accounts. The track and the race have consistently favored the #12 Ford Mustang driver for the past few seasons.

Advertisement

However, when asked about the famous hot dogs at the venue and his preferred toppings, Blaney shared that while he enjoyed plenty of hot dogs as a kid watching his father race, he steers clear of them now to avoid any stomach troubles. Yet, on the rare occasion he indulges, he insists on two specific toppings, both of which must be of good quality:

“Kind of just a big chili cheese guy like I don’t like onions or mustard or ketchup or anything like that. So, little chili little cheese!.. I’m not ashamed to say I’ll just scarf down a plain hot dog. I don’t really mind it but uh yeah if there’s good chili and cheese available I’ll throw that on,” said the 2023 Cup Series champion.

Savoring hot dogs at the South Virginia racetrack has been a cherished tradition for fifty years and is an integral part of the experience at ‘The Paperclip’, all for just $2.

Clay Campbell, the president of the track, once explained that they’ve kept the price steady at $2 because the fans adore the hot dogs so much, a move that’s pretty rare in today’s ever-inflating climate.

Moreover, the Martinsville dog was never intended to be revolutionary, just a familiar treat for those visiting the 0.526-mile short track. Yet, it has unexpectedly become NASCAR’s most beloved concession stand item.

Its introduction by H. Clay Earles, Campbell’s grandfather and the founder of the track, has seen its popularity naturally swell over the decades to become the tradition it is today. Even NASCAR legends like Dale Earnhardt Jr. can’t resist grabbing a hot dog at the famed spot.

In 2022, he shared a series of photos outside the hot dog shop with his crew, capturing the moment with the caption: “Can’t end the day at Martinsville without an infamous Martinsville hotdog! Dale beelined to the hot dog stand after qualifying before heading home. Looking forward to the race tomorrow – hope everyone has a good night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr)

The renowned Martinsville Speedway hot dog has now become a fixture at major NASCAR gatherings throughout the year as all three nationwide series of the sport visit for some good old short-track racing.