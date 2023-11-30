HomeSearch

When Jeff Gordon Suffered Three and a Half Flips in a WRC Car

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 30, 2023

Nov. 10 2012; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon (24) during practice for the Kobalt Tools 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

When a NASCAR Cup Series champion is strapped into a World Rally Championship car along with the two-time champion Marcus Grönholm, the expected outcome is definitely not flipping over three times, right? Well, back in the 2002 Race of Champions at Gran Canaria, that is exactly what happened to one of stock car racing’s all-time greats Jeff Gordon.

Grönholm took Gordon for a ride in his Peugeot 206 WRC during the Nations Cup and not long after the car hit a berm and flipped over three and a half times before landing on its roof.

Now, in such a situation, anyone else would be scared to death, but not Gordon. The four-time Cup Series champion, on the contrary, was seen giggling and yelling like a kid at a carnival.

Following the flip, the two remained in the car, as fans rushed to the car and helped to push it back onto its wheels. Gordon later got out of the car, celebrating and jumping around as if he just checked off a wish on his bucket list.

Jeff Gordon later went on to win the Nations Cup with the USA team

The 2002 Race of Champions, saw Gordon along with Jimmie Johnson and Colin Edwards participate in the Nations Cup for Team USA, which they ended up winning the event over team Italy in the finals. Entry into the main Race of Champions was mainly determined by the best times in the Nations Cup, with a few exceptions to this rule.

One such example was Jimmie Johnson, who received a ‘wild-card’ entry to the main event. Thereby taking the place of his Nations Cup teammate Jeff Gordon, who was unable to participate due to food poisoning. Additionally, Colin Edwards, despite posting the best time among motorcyclists in the Nations’ Cup, did not take part in the main race.

The final Race of Champions individual event was won by Grönholm over nine WRC champions and legend, Sébastien Loeb. The Finnish rally master also raced against Johnson in that stage but managed to win and knock him out in the quarter-finals.

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

