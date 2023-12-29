When Tragedy Forced Joey Logano’s Wife to Recognize Him as “An Awesome Dad”

When the world was shrouded in utter gloom that COVID-19 brought with it, every single human being on this planet locked themselves up and prayed for better days to come. Interestingly, for Team Penske’s Joey Logano, the aftermath of the global pandemic helped bring him and his wife Brittany Logano closer. In an episode of the NASCAR racehub, Brittany shed light on how that is true.

She said, “I’ve always known that Joey’s an awesome dad, but I think that this time is showing me that even more.” Whenever the couple heard their 2-year-old son Hudson cry, Logano was the first one to jump out of bed and check on their son.

“This morning he cooked me breakfast with Hudson,” she exclaimed. Brittany continued, “I appreciate it…that’s the stuff he just didn’t have time to do before. I get to see that side of him and that’s really cool. He’s just a hands-on dad.”

Every season of the NASCAR Cup Series is a grind. The drivers put up so much on the line; traveling constantly, staying away from family, and risking their lives every time they buckle themselves up to their machines. Hence, they don’t get a lot of family time.

However, due to the forced hiatus, Joey Logano had been spending a lot of time with his family. It seemed like the deadly disease had helped the 2-times NASCAR Cup Series champion come a lot closer to his family and especially his wife.

COVID tasted bittersweet for Brittany Logano

Despite hating for everyone who had fallen prey to the clutches of the coronavirus, Brittany explained how it was good for her to be able to do everything together with the #22 driver. On that note, she did mention how the Joey Logano Foundation had been working incessantly for the betterment of people and the eradication of the virus.

“I love having him home at the same time. I think that it’s a blessing because we don’t get that family time that often,” she said. “Hudson doesn’t get to see him and spend the time that he’s been getting (that) too. We’ve been going out for a lot of family walks.”

Pregnant with their second child, Brittany wasn’t able to do a lot for Hudson due to the preoccupations that come with childbirth. Nevertheless, Logano stepped up to his role as a father even more.

He had been talking Hudson out on jet ski rides, scooter rides, GoKart rides, and so much more. Brittany looked at her husband and smiled, “We’ve gotten back to know(ing) each other even more, which is pretty cool.”