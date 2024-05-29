Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants NASCAR drivers to take up broadcast side of things

There has been a trend of late of drivers venturing into the broadcasting line, perhaps to test the waters as a future career option after retirement. Several drivers have made the switch in the past, some of the biggest names being Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kevin Harvick. The former recently spoke about this current trend and he is all for drivers venturing into the line and understanding what it’s like.

Advertisement

The conversation started when Junior spoke about former JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry interviewing him at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Broadcasting and the media are big parts of any sport and NASCAR is no different. The two-time Xfinity Series champion believes that the more a driver gets involved in these lines, it helps them gain a better understanding of NASCAR as a whole.

“I like to see our drivers find a way to learn what the broadcast is about. What it’s like to do the broadcast and some of the challenges that come with it. I think he walks away with a better appreciation not just for myself or anybody else that works in the booth but our pit reporters and the job they’re trying to do and even our print media,” he said on The Dale Jr. Download podcast.

Berry is not the only Cup Series driver currently working in broadcasting on a part-time basis. Two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano also does the same and he is a fan of the process.

How working in broadcasting has helped Joey Logano

Often in the Xfinity Series races this season, fans have heard Logano’s voice in commentary and the Team Penske star believes that it gives race fans a chance to see him as a human being and not just a motorsports athlete.

“Everyone has different agendas at times but the TV and the media, you only see one side of it. You talk to them but never really see the challenges they have but being on TV definitely helps that part of it for sure. I enjoy it and for me, it also gives an avenue for race fans to see as a person and not just the guy that’s driving the race car,” he said.

There is a good chance that we will see several racers move from racing to broadcasting later on in their careers. Not everyone will be successful but it certainly will be an interesting shift.