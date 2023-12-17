Which NFL Team Does NASCAR Driver Chase Briscoe Support?

NFL and NASCAR are two of the most coveted sports in the United States of America. Hence, it’s not a shock that Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe is an NFL fan and turns out, a staunch supporter of the Indianapolis Colts.

Back in August this year, the #14 driver showed up at the training camp for the Indianapolis Colts to get a sneak peek at what the 2023 season could look like for his favorite football team.

Despite being a busy week for the Ford pilot ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series’ annual visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Briscoe couldn’t afford to miss this year’s Colt’s training camp.

After all, last year, he made it to the training camp but could only watch them from a distance. This time, he made sure that did not happen. Moreover, he took home some very precious moments, one of which was a throwing session with his son, Brooks.

Briscoe has always been awestruck by how well-built the NFL athletes are. One doesn’t need to have broad shoulders and big biceps to be a NASCAR driver, but it seems like Briscoe is always appreciative of the physical hits that the NFL athletes take on the defensive lines.

He exclaimed, “I feel like you appreciate a lot more how big these guys are when you get down here on the field with them. You know, sitting up in the stands, you don’t really tell as much.”

“They look big still, but until you’re down here ground level with them, you really can just picture how much they go through… So, it’s really cool to see this perspective and just as a Colts fan see the behind-the-scenes stuff,” he added.

When Chase Briscoe was frustrated about missing out on his favorite team’s game day

It looks like even the NFL team is grateful to have such a dedicated fan like Briscoe rooting for them. Recently on his birthday, the Indianapolis Colts sent Briscoe a rare merchandise from their throwback collection ahead of the game weekend last Saturday.

But there was a time from last year when Briscoe failed to watch the game just because it happened elsewhere. “The one Sunday we have off and I can’t even watch my Colts because it’s not in my area,” fumed Briscoe. He found it “crazy” and wondered if there was a way to watch all the NFL games, regardless of where they were being held.