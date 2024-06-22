mobile app bar

NASCAR New Hampshire Preview & Betting Odds: Martin Truex Jr. & Christopher Bell Favorites to Win 2024 USA TODAY 301

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr.

If the odds are to be believed, Joe Gibbs Racing should have a field day on Sunday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Martin Truex Jr, Christopher Bell, and Denny Hamlin are all front-runners to win the race as per the bookies. Two of those three sit atop the odds table with the same chances.

Truex has not had the best of seasons but he would love to win at least one race in the final full-time Cup Series season of his career. He is the favorite to win at New Hampshire alongside Christopher Bell. Both drivers have 9-2 odds of winning at the track as per USA Today.

The last time NASCAR came to this part of the country, it was Truex who emerged victorious. Bell, on the other hand, won it the year before that. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin sits in P3 on the odds table with 6-1 odds in this favor. He has three wins at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the last one back in 2017. Moving forward Cup Series champions Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson close out the top five favorites, both drivers having 13-2 odds.

Truex may be the favorite to win at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway but the veteran knows how difficult it is going to be running at the iconic race track.

Martin Truex Jr opens up about New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s challenges

In a pre-race media interaction, the JGR driver explained how the track has changed over the years. The track, according to him, has become a lot bumpier and does not have a lot of grip.

“It’s a tough place and it’s not gotten any easier since then. The older it gets, the harder it gets. Last year, we saw the track be very different than it’s ever been before.”

He added that it was a “very technical track” and that the track is really fun to drive on despite being a rather challenging course. Looking forward to this Sunday’s race the JGR drivers will have their hopes up to add yet another victory to their 2024 Cup Series campaign. But for Truex, if he wins, it’ll be worth it considering it’s his last season as a full-time competitor.

