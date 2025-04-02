Does Michael Jordan Take Part in 23XI Racing’s Day-to-Day Operations? Bubba Wallace Reveals

Michael Jordan’s entry into NASCAR in 2020 undeniably turned heads, drawing unprecedented attention to the sport. His involvement has not only attracted new sponsorships from the ventures previously unconnected with NASCAR but has also enriched the sport’s profile. However, contrary to what some might assume, Jordan is not a passive team owner. As Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace have pointed out, his engagement in both the sport and his team is as much as anyone else’s.

For instance, last year, when Tyler Reddick advanced to the Round of 8, Jordan personally congratulated him on the pit road with a celebratory hug. This was not an isolated incident; he showed a similar enthusiasm when Reddick won the regular season championship last year.

Jordan has often shared his passion for NASCAR, a sport he ranks high in his affections. Now, with his own team, 23XI Racing, his involvement has deepened further.

When queried about Jordan’s level of engagement and whether he communicates with his drivers, during his discussion with CBS Mornings, Wallace confirmed the depth of their interaction, stating:

“We talk multiple times throughout the week and definitely there’s a text before and definitely after a race. He’s watching good or bad, win, lose, or draw, he’s always watching. If he’s there at the track, of course, or if he’s somewhere else doing whatever he needs to do, he’s watching.”

Previously also, Wallace had shed light on the topic during a discussion with Fox 32 Chicago, where he outlined what it’s like to have Jordan involved.

He noted that despite Jordan’s celebrity, the commitment goes beyond mere financial input. Wallace explained that, from a guy of his stature, anyone might think he’s just investing money and lending his name, but MJ genuinely loves NASCAR.

The #23 driver also revealed that Jordan has been a lifelong fan of the sport, having attended races at Talladega, Darlington, Charlotte, and more since he was a child, always soaking in the atmosphere. Despite his passion, Jordan is well aware of the sport’s complexities and recognizes that winning every race isn’t realistic.

Wallace described Jordan as someone who sees the glass as half full, coupled with a no-excuses mentality that insists on giving one’s all to carve out success.

With the season’s progress, Jordan is likely quite pleased with his team’s performances. Both Reddick and Wallace have shown speed and delivered reliable performances in their initial seven races.

Riley Herbst, the newcomer to the team, is still adjusting to the Toyota car after previously driving only Ford in his Cup career. Without a doubt, Jordan would be keen to see his seasoned drivers bag playoff spots this season.