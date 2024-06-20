Who Is NASCAR’s Richest Driver of All Time? Dale Earnhardt Jr. Tops Legendary List

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 24: NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. on pit road during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 on June 24, 2023 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Lebanon, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2306244992250

There isn’t any dearth of financial fluency in the creamiest layer of NASCAR. The sport has created individuals whose bank balances would provide a tough fight for any athlete in the world of motorsports. But who in the realm of North American stock car racing is the wealthiest of them all?

A recent report from Sportsnaut ranked the richest 20 drivers in NASCAR ever. It wasn’t a big surprise that Dale Earnhardt Jr., an icon who played a big role in popularizing the sport across the globe, ended up topping the list. The report values his net worth at a massive $300 million figure. Now, this wasn’t amassed through his career as a racing driver solely.

Dale Jr. had the most valuable sponsorship deals in his time racing cars. He frequently appeared on the most popular athletes’ lists and the covers of popular magazines. He also owns and runs multiple businesses including major racing organizations. On fronts outside of racing, he holds partnerships in different industries including alcoholic beverages.

He is also at the helm of the Dirty Mo Media empire, one of NASCAR’s biggest podcast platforms. All these exploits are far more than enough to warrant the hefty monetary weight of the popular driver. Following him on the report are Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart, and others.

Others who join Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the wealthiest drivers list

Second to Dale Jr. is the 4X Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon. His driving career and subsequent association with Hendrick Motorsports as an equity holder have rocketed his net worth to $210 million. He was one of the most marketable drivers of his time and is currently the vice-chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. Third on the list is his former teammate Jimmie Johnson.

It isn’t that hard to figure out why a 7X Cup Series champion would be worth $160 million. Johnson has made numerous appearances on television, films, and video games.

He is also the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, a Cup Series race team that is on the rise. Smoke, or Tony Stewart, is valued at $90 million. Though he is currently not having the best of times with the sale of his team Stewart-Haas Racing, he can take comfort in the fact that he is quite far away from going bankrupt.