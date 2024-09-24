Why “A Tiny Little Town” in Switzerland Fascinates Dale Earnhardt Jr.

It’s no secret that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has several places on his bucket list that he wants to visit. In an earlier episode of his podcast, he expressed his desire to take his family to Japan and Australia and how he wants to do a road trip to Alaska. In the same episode, he also stated his desire to visit certain European countries that he hasn’t yet. One of them was Switzerland but not in any of its big cities like Zurich or Basel to name a couple.

Advertisement

Instead, he wants to experience the serene atmosphere of an open valley, living in a small house with a few rooms. It’s the kind of pictures and videos one sees of the country on social media. It does look like heaven on a screen and anyone seeing that would love to live in that environment for a few days. Junior is no different and a lot of fans perhaps related to what he was saying.

“There’s a lot of Europe I still haven’t seen, Switzerland,” he said. “I’m going to fly into the big city but I want to leave there immediately and I want to go to that tiny little town that’s in that Instagram post on Switzerland. They got four rooms in one inn and I want to stay there,” he added.

The motorsports veteran had a similar experience when he visited Germany several years back. That was where he proposed to Amy to marry him but that’s not the only thing special about that trip. Junior stayed with the locals in the country in a town with a population of only 300. They ate and drank with the locals and had a fantastic time. The traveler in him still has not forgotten about it.

An experience like that is indeed hard to forget and Switzerland is one of the most beautiful countries to feel that again. It has been a while since Junior has gone on an international vacation with his family. The two-time Xfinity champion revealed that he was close to going to Japan during the Tokyo Olympics but the pandemic ruined any chances of that happening.

With all that out of the way now, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Earnhardts packed their bags and left for a week or two given how much Junior has expressed his love for traveling.