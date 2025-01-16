‘We Had to Ask Stupid Questions’: Kelley Earnhardt Credits Rick Hendrick for Making JRM Daytona 500 Entry Possible

JR Motorsports announced this week that it will enter a car in the 2025 Daytona 500. This is a monumental achievement, considering it will be the team’s first Cup Series appearance. Co-owner Kelley Earnhardt recently expressed her gratitude to her partner Rick Hendrick for being the one who provided the opportunity and for his support in the journey.

She was conversing about their participation in the Great American Race with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast when she spoke about Mr. Hendrick’s involvement. She said, “I think we have to give a nod to Hendrick Motorsports because obviously, Rick was one of the first phone calls. Like, ‘Mr. Hendrick is this something that you think we can pull off?'”

“He’s like, ‘Of course, you know, I’ll advise and assist on however you guys need.'” The Earnhardt siblings took him up on his words. Kelley continued, “We had to ask all the stupid questions. Where do we buy parts? What do we do? What does this look like? So, that’s been a process too and their team has just graciously jumped in and been available as they usually are.”

Mr. Hendrick had been the one who connected Chris Stapleton with the Earnhardts when he wanted real estate on the race track to promote his whiskey. What better platform than one with Dale Jr.’s name on it?

The move is bound to end up being a win for every side involved. But more so for racing fans now that the long wait to see a JR Motorsports car in the Cup Series is over.

What took JR Motorsports so long to enter the Cup Series?

The one demand that Dale Jr. and Kelley had from potential partners who could fund their Cup Series effort was that they be given seats at every table. They wanted to be heavily involved in the operations of the team and the preparation of the car with no lines holding them back. Dale Jr. mentioned multiple times last year that this requirement was what delaying things.

Kelley affirmed on the podcast that the Daytona 500 effort will be one to check that box. Justin Allgaier will drive the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro in the qualifying sessions to grab one of the four open entries. The Earnhardts have stressed that this will strictly be considered a one-race effort for now.

They aren’t sure if they will enter more Cup Series races in 2025, but are not closed to the idea either. All that matters now is they do a good job on the track in February, market the attempt as heavily as possible, and take things on from there. On the brighter side, Mr. Hendrick has got their backs should any unexpected trouble pop up.