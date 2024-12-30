‘Why Aren’t You at Perth Supporting Kyle Larson?’: Shane van Gisbergen’s Wild Sprint Car Tumble Raises Questions Among Fans

Aug 12, 2023; Speedway, Indiana, USA; Shane van Gisbergen stands in his pits before practice and qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

As Kyle Larson takes on one of the most prestigious Sprint Car Racing Series events at Perth Motorplex in Australia, part of his international stint with High Limit Racing, Shane van Gisbergen, the Australian Supercars Champion, competed in the Sprint Car heat races at Baypark Speedway back in his home country of New Zealand.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the second event saw the 35-year-old involved in a severe crash, marking his first major wreck when he was bumped into the wall and his car flipped.

It was a first for van Gisbergen — experiencing such a harrowing flip in his otherwise stellar racing career. After the incident, SVG took to his X account, posting an onboard video of the crash with the caption:

“Well that was my first ever flip! Unfortunately got collected by someone and took a bit of a ride. Thanks to the safety crew for doing an amazing job. The United Truck Parts team are having at rebuilding the car and we should be racing tonight at Baypark again.”

Fans expressed deep concern for SVG’s safety following his harrowing experience, with comments flooding in such as, “Damn man glad you are All good…. hell of a ride,” and others offering support, “NOT CLEAR! Glad you’re okay. What a bone-head move from the car on the inside.”

Not much you can do when hard up against the wall like that. Its part of the sport I guess and you will have these moments. Battle on mate. — Straya!!! Love it and Live it. (@Mansell05) December 29, 2024

However, several fans were perplexed that the Australian champion had not joined the High Limit Racing Sprint Series or even traveled to support his fellow NASCAR racer, Larson.

One fan queried, “Why are you not at Perth supporting your friend @KyleLarsonRacin and @HighLimitRacing.”

Another speculated, “Here’s your proof of the ego that controls fake racecar drivers. SVG didn’t want to get waxed by the guys in Perth, but still wanted fake recognition of being a sprint car driver, so he bypassed the biggest race in Australian history to race in this, race?”

How did SVG perform in the two sprint car races?

SVG navigated through his initial heat race of the evening, securing a P12 finish before things took a dramatic turn in the second heat. Starting in third place, the #97A driver dropped positions and eventually halted at the last turn early in the race, prompting a yellow flag.

Restarting at the back of the pack, SVG found himself in a tangle with Ayrton Hodgson’s #28M at Turn 1, climbing over their right rear wheel and catapulting into the air, culminating in a series of flips.

Hodgson continued racing, while van Gisbergen emerged unharmed but was forced to retire for the night due to damage to his Sprintcar. He missed the 20-lap feature race subsequently won by James Dahm, with Jamie Larsen and Dean Cooper trailing.

Despite the early exit, van Gisbergen devoted the remainder of the evening to engaging with fans and signing autographs. He is slated to race again at Baypark on December 30.