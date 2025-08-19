Why Brad Keselowski Could be the Dark Horse at Daytona to Snatch the Final Playoff Spot

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski is expecting his fourth child this week. Adding to the pressure of the moment is the situation that he finds himself in on the race track. He needs to win the one remaining regular-season race at Daytona, if he wants to contend for the championship in the postseason. Against all odds, there are pressing reasons as to why he can climb this hill.

Corey LaJoie, Todd Gordon, and Steve Letarte discussed them on NASCAR: Inside The Race recently. Each of them presented their choices of which driver would win this Saturday and LaJoie picked the No. 6 driver. He said, “Hopefully Paige and Brad welcome their fourth baby into the world this week so he can, you know, pull him tight.

“Brad will be on a mission and we know that he is not scared to put that thing wherever it needs to be to get in position… They are locked in and we all know what that team can do at a speedway. I have no doubt that Brad is going to put himself in whatever position necessary to get that #6 car in the championship.”

Gordon agreed with LaJoie and pointed out how Keselowski and his crew chief, Jeremy Bullins, have a similar chemistry to what they did back in 2020. They’d almost grabbed the championship that season, but failed after a bad pit stop denied them victory at Phoenix. They could potentially set the score right this time.

RFK Racing loses at Richmond

None of the three RFK Racing drivers have secured a playoff spot so far this season. At Richmond on Saturday, they had the chance to make a massive stride to securing a berth. Ryan Preece, the No. 60 driver, even secured the team its first pole position of the year. But apart from Keselowski, the others delivered an underwhelming performance.

The team co-owner finished the race in ninth place, to secure his fourth top-10 in his last five races. Preece finished in 35th place and Chris Buescher finished in 30th place. The latter had his joint second-worst finish of the season. After these results, it looks unlikely that the team will get even a single car into the playoffs.

If Keselowski doesn’t manage to weave magic at Daytona, this season can be seen as nothing but a major bump in the team’s journey towards revival.