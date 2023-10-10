HomeSearch

“Didn’t Really Expect”: Kevin Harvick Overwhelmed After Incredible Honor Ahead of NASCAR Retirement

Srijan Mandal
|Published October 10, 2023

Feb 15, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (4) speaks to the media at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout his years in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kevin Harvick has grown to become one of the most respected and loved drivers out on the race track. Although in his early days, he did have a wild reputation, as he aged, Harvick slowly mellowed down.

Now, as Harvick nears the end of his storied career, the NASCAR community has something special in store for him. The upcoming race at Homestead Miami promises to be a celebration of Harvick’s incredible career and a chance for fans to show their appreciation for all that he has accomplished.

Kevin Harvick was left speechless after receiving a great honor

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver recently posted a video on his social media, where he was seen standing in front of a hidden signboard. As he removed the blank sheet, the board behind revealed the name of the race.

Realizing the magnitude of the message, Harvick stated, “Oh Wow! That is really cool. The 4Ever 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway, that’s uh, that is definitely top of the list for the surprises of the year.”

He added, “Just you never know what’s coming next and the year has just been great support from sponsors and fans and racetracks. But to have the 4Ever 400 race title is something that I didn’t really expect. So thank you Mobil1 and this is gonna be fun.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KevinHarvick/status/1711414354321539570?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Heading back to his championship-winning track in grand style

Soon after Harvick’s post regarding the naming of the upcoming Miami race, journalist Dusting Long also confirmed the same. The official name of the race would be referred to as the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1.

Interestingly, the 47-year-old Stewart-Haas Racing driver won his Cup Series championship at this exact venue back in 2014. Thus returning to Homestead with the race being named after him has to be one of the highest honors for him across his illustrious racing career.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dustinlong/status/1711381699886481434?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although, unlike in the past, the Miami-based racetrack no longer hosts the season finale. But this surprise is pleasant enough and must hold significant value for Harvick as he inches toward the final few races of his glittering career.

