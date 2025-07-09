Why Chase Briscoe Is A More Than Suitable Successor to Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing

When he won the Cup Series race at Pocono last month, Chase Briscoe silenced many of the doubts over his suitability as driver of the iconic No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE that Martin Truex Jr. used to pilot. But away from his on-track pursuits, there is something else that makes him a perfect fit for the seat: His connection with fishing.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 team has been primarily sponsored by the sporting goods retailer Bass Pro Shops since 2019. The company specializes in offering equipment related to fishing, hunting, and camping. Being the fishing aficionado that he is, Briscoe is only too glad that they stayed on with the team even after Truex’s departure.

In a recent conversation on Today’s Lely Radio Sports Page, he revealed what he enjoyed most about being on his new team. Briscoe said, “I think, for me, the coolest thing has been the Bass Pro Shops connection. I have always enjoyed fishing ever since I was a little kid. In the last four or five years, I have gotten into hunting. So, there’s no better sponsor to have than Bass Pro Shops.”

Briscoe’s love for fishing came fully out in the open when he posted pictures of himself standing alongside Kevin VanDam a few weeks back. VanDam is a professional bass fisherman from Otsego, Michigan, and a legend in fishing circles. Not surprisingly, the 30-year-old Cup Series driver was sporting a T-shirt and hat that carried the Bass Pro Shops logo.

The strong belief that led Joe Gibbs to hire Briscoe

Just the fact that Briscoe would continue the Bass Pro Shops sponsorship, as faithfully as Truex had, couldn’t have been reason enough for the hire. There was a more intense belief that led the suits at Joe Gibbs Racing to trust that he would fill the sizable seat of the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE.

Coach Gibbs explained last year that he was looking for two qualities in his next driver. First, character, and second, the ability to win. He told the press, “The most important thing we have is our people and the people that you have on your team.

“And so for us, really here, it always starts with character. You’re always looking at what kind of person you’re getting. But also, we have to win. So we came down to the end. We think Chase can win.”

Gibbs will take pride in knowing that his gamble is paying off. Briscoe sits ninth on the points table with his playoff spot secured.