“We Don’t Have to Explain to Everyone”: Daniel Suarez Shares Take on the ‘Are NASCAR Drivers Athletes’ Debate

The long-standing debate over whether NASCAR drivers qualify as athletes persists. Critics often argue that NASCAR drivers don’t require the same physical abilities as athletes in traditional sports, yet evidence points to the contrary. Drivers must maintain peak physical fitness to cope with the extreme heat and grueling conditions inside the car for the duration of the races. Despite these assertions from numerous drivers, their athletic status often remains unrecognized. Daniel Suarez recently addressed this skepticism with a definitive statement.

During a media session before the season’s first race at the Daytona 500, the Trackhouse Racing driver was prompted to share his views on whether NASCAR drivers are athletes. He responded emphatically, explaining the unique demands of motorsport, stating that anyone can play sports like soccer, baseball, and basketball in any park.

But racing involves a track, tires, an engine, a car, and so many other things — all these elements make it significantly more complicated and costly. Unfortunately, not many have the opportunity to truly understand what racing entails.

Suarez sought to clarify the athletic demands placed on NASCAR drivers, pointing out that if one were to examine the data from heart rate monitors and observe the intense physical activity that occurs within the sweltering confines of a racecar, they would see that it’s an entirely different ballgame.

This level of exertion and the conditions under which drivers operate can only be fully appreciated when one acknowledges the strenuous nature of the sport.

Suarez mentioned, “The problem is that not a lot of people know or understand that because they don’t have an experience in racing. They do have an experience in soccer, baseball, basketball, everything else.”

“Yeah, in my opinion, we’re high-performance athletes, especially because of the heat. The heat is something personally I train on the heat a lot to be 100% in the summer races,” he asserted, stating the extreme conditions as a significant factor in their training.

Suarez expressed a wish that everyone could experience what it’s like behind the wheel during a race: “Every single person out there had an opportunity to drive a car and to feel what we feel so they understand and we don’t have to explain to everyone what it is.”

NASCAR drivers’ opinions of people not considering NASCAR drivers as athletes

Chase Briscoe humorously contributed to the ongoing debate regarding the athletic status of race car drivers. Earlier this year, he shared an AI-generated video on social media that showed him participating in various athletic activities, humorously commenting, “And they say racecar drivers aren’t athletes.” The post was Briscoe’s way of highlighting the intense physical demands faced by drivers in motorsports.

Meanwhile, figures like Dale Earnhardt Jr. acknowledge that not all NASCAR drivers meet the traditional criteria of athleticism. He noted that while some drivers meticulously maintain their physique and embody athletic qualities, others do not prioritize their physical fitness or diet.

In an episode of ‘Sports and Forks’ last year, Earnhardt Jr. explained that although some drivers may not condition their bodies like traditional athletes, they can still excel in racing. He emphasized that while one can be both an athlete and an exceptional race car driver, being a successful driver doesn’t necessarily require athletic discipline.

Further illustrating his point, Earnhardt Jr. referenced his former teammate, Jimmie Johnson, known for his athletic build and attention to his health, underscoring that Johnson represents the archetype of an athlete within the racing world.