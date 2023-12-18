Why Chase Elliott Is Not Brave Enough to Drive in New York City Despite NASCAR Prowess

One would think that with NASCAR drivers, especially the top ones, they’d find driving in any environment pretty easy and fun considering the extremes they take their cars to on their day job. But that isn’t really the case, as Chase Elliott proved.

During an interview earlier this year, NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver was asked about his thoughts on driving in New York. And Elliott’s response painted quite a picture of the skill it must take to drive in the Big Apple.

“Funny you bring that up because some of the other drivers and I were cruising around town the other night and I was like, ‘Man, I’m not sure I’m brave enough to drive in the city,” Elliott said. “It’s serious.”

“We were giving them props like these guys know what they’re doing, driving down the side streets, mirrors that are barely missing other cars’ mirrors.”

Chase Elliott has advice for those looking to avoid traffic

In an interview last year, Chase Elliott gave several insights into how he is as a driver on everyday roads, what he does to avoid traffic, and what’s his goal on the roads.

“I try to stay out of Charlotte and I try to stay north of Atlanta when I have the choice. So, that’s the best way to avoid traffic — to not get in the city limits, if you can,” Elliott said as per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Elliott claimed he is “a pretty slow driver,” adding that it may not be as exciting to hear but he is one who likes to cruise on the roads. “I get my kicks in on the weekends, so I’m good,” he added.

Elliott also revealed that he’s gotten a ticket and once one starts to pay for their own insurance, those kinds of things aren’t worth it. The Hendrick Motorsports driver added that he would rather just cruise, keep the insurance rates stable, and avoid any tickets or incidents on the road.

This was, as Chase Elliott claimed, his goal.